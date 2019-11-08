Street Style In Berlin
Today's Top Stories
1
Cool-Girl Beanies That Even Your Boss Will Like
image
2
Now You Can Smell Exactly Like a Kardashian Sister
image
3
How This Rapper-Turned-Politician Does It All
image
4
These Strapless Bras Are Worth the Money. Promise
image
5
Sephora's Major Beauty Insider Event Is Here

Get Your Home Holiday-Ready With Anthropologie's Hosting Sale

image
Courtesy

If the sudden cold front tormenting the country is any indication, the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're cooking a Thanksgiving dinner, throwing a New Year's Eve blowout, or simply having a few close friends over for spiked eggnog and a Home Alone marathon (guilty), it's easy to be the hostess with the mostess thanks to Anthropologie's holiday hosting sale.

For a limited time only, Anthropologie is offering 20 percent off of its home decor and furniture, meaning you can totally get into the holiday spirit with some new festive decorations or holiday candles. We've rounded up some of our hostess-approved picks to help get the party started, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Tree Farm Dog Doormat
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$38
$30.40

Thanks to this sweet doormat, your holiday guests will feel welcomed before they even step inside your space. 

2 Avocado Ornament
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$16
$12.80 

"An avocado...thaaaanks." Showcase your love of avocado toast with this guac-tastic ornament. If only all avocados were this perfectly ripe IRL.

3 Dried Silver Dollar Eucalyptus Wreath
Anthropologie
$78.00
SHOP IT

$78
$62.40

Found: A wreath you actually want to keep around long after the holidays. 

4 Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar Candle
Voluspa Anthropologie
$28.00
SHOP IT

$28
$22.40

No holiday party would be complete without a dreamy candle like Voluspa on display. (They smell delicious too.) 

5 Harlow Coupe Glasses, Set of 4
Anthropologie
$48.00
SHOP IT

$48
$38.40 

Cocktails, anyone? It doesn't matter if you're shaking up martinis or Manhattan's—this chic glassware set will bring some style to your sips. We'll cheers to that! 

6 Gold Tree Branch Menorah
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$198
$158.40

A gold tree branch menorah as chic as this one can double as a cool art piece during the other 357 days of the year. 

7 Agate Cheese Board
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$78
$62.40

The only thing more drool-worthy than perfectly-sliced pieces of brie or asiago? This gilded agate cheese board. Trust us, you'll receive plenty of compliments on it during your next dinner party.

8 Floral Bouquet Diffuser
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$28
$22.40

Available in several gorgeous scents, this floral bouquet diffuser is a perfect centerpiece. (...And a great distraction for the two family members across the table who don't get along.)

9 Snowy House Advent Calendar
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$98
$78.40

Is it just us, or does this advent calendar give us some serious Polar Express vibes?

10 12 Days of Volcano Holiday Gift Set
Capri Blue Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$158
$126.40

If one advent calendar doesn't do it for you, add Capri Blue's holiday gift set to your cart. It features lotions, room sprays, and, yes, plenty of pint-sized candles.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image Amazon Is Having a Great Sale on Home Decor
image You & Your BFF Can Get Half-Priced Jeans
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Three Words: Everlane's Cashmere Sale
image Amazon Is Selling a Chic Coat for Under $100
image So Many Cute Shoes on Sale at Anthro Right Now
image Shop Our Favorite Pieces From Adidas' Sale
image That Viral Amazon Coat Is Back and On Sale
image Anthro Members Are Receiving 25 Percent Off Today
image Everlane Restocked Its Choose What You Pay Section
image Levi's Jeans Are Selling for as Low as $36