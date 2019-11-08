If the sudden cold front tormenting the country is any indication, the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're cooking a Thanksgiving dinner, throwing a New Year's Eve blowout, or simply having a few close friends over for spiked eggnog and a Home Alone marathon (guilty), it's easy to be the hostess with the mostess thanks to Anthropologie's holiday hosting sale.
For a limited time only, Anthropologie is offering 20 percent off of its home decor and furniture, meaning you can totally get into the holiday spirit with some new festive decorations or holiday candles. We've rounded up some of our hostess-approved picks to help get the party started, below.
$38
$30.40
Thanks to this sweet doormat, your holiday guests will feel welcomed before they even step inside your space.
$16
$12.80
"An avocado...thaaaanks." Showcase your love of avocado toast with this guac-tastic ornament. If only all avocados were this perfectly ripe IRL.
$78
$62.40
Found: A wreath you actually want to keep around long after the holidays.
$28
$22.40
No holiday party would be complete without a dreamy candle like Voluspa on display. (They smell delicious too.)
$48
$38.40
Cocktails, anyone? It doesn't matter if you're shaking up martinis or Manhattan's—this chic glassware set will bring some style to your sips. We'll cheers to that!
$198
$158.40
A gold tree branch menorah as chic as this one can double as a cool art piece during the other 357 days of the year.
$78
$62.40
The only thing more drool-worthy than perfectly-sliced pieces of brie or asiago? This gilded agate cheese board. Trust us, you'll receive plenty of compliments on it during your next dinner party.
$28
$22.40
Available in several gorgeous scents, this floral bouquet diffuser is a perfect centerpiece. (...And a great distraction for the two family members across the table who don't get along.)
$98
$78.40
Is it just us, or does this advent calendar give us some serious Polar Express vibes?
$158
$126.40
If one advent calendar doesn't do it for you, add Capri Blue's holiday gift set to your cart. It features lotions, room sprays, and, yes, plenty of pint-sized candles.
