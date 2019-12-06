image
Today's Top Stories
1
“I Was Illegally Billed Seven Times for My Rape”
image
2
Yes, You Need an Embellished Sweater This Winter
image
3
The Best Gifts for 'The Bachelor' Fan In Your Life
image
4
Beauty Editors Share Their Go-to Winter Fragrance
image
5
Bestsellers to Have on Your Nightstand

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Drew Barrymore's Flower Home Collection Is on Sale Right Now

image
Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Petition for Drew Barrymore to become my best friend: She's loyal to her favorite brands, shares her failsafe beauty secrets, and wants to make all of our homes feel cozy chic with her affordable home decor line, Flower Home.

The best part? In honor of Cyber Week, Walmart is taking up to 30 percent off pieces in Barrymore's collection. Bursting with a versatile range of colors, patterns, and textures, the actress and designer's cheery furniture and accessories inspired by her personal travels will add a whimsical, bohemian touch to any space.

Treat yourself to an end-of-the-week splurge by choosing from our favorite Flower Home items—ranging from $18-$899—on sale, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Antique Brass Retro Table Light
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
SHOP IT

$68
$58

Talk about a glow up! This mid-century lamp will give your nightstand a retro flair.

2 English Rose Abstract Wood Frame
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
SHOP IT

$76
$38

In addition to pretty furniture and accessories, Barrymore's line boasts beautiful (and affordable!) artwork. 

3 Resin Textured Wastebasket
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
SHOP IT

$30
$24

Taking out the trash has never looked so good. 

4 Round Jute Area Rug
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
SHOP IT

$99.00—$249.00
$69.20—$149.99

Is it just us, or does this jute rug scream, "La vie bohème?"

5 Galway Green Decorative Vase
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
$5.00
SHOP IT

Found: A vase that's just as pretty as the flowers you'll place inside 'em. 

6 86" Velvet Track Arm Sofa
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
SHOP IT

$1,000
$859

Feast your eyes on this velvet couch if you plan on redecorating your space. I mean, it's not every day you can buy a gorgeous one for under $1,000.

7 Macrame Decorative Throw Pillow
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
SHOP IT

$34.50
$20

On the other hand, if you want to zhuzh up the couch you already have, pick up some of these macrame throw pillows.

8 Vintage Sun Mid-Century Accent Chair
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
SHOP IT

$399
$199.99

Barrymore's accent chair is the trifecta of fashionable furniture: affordable, pretty, and comfortable. 

9 Chevron Pom Decorative Throw
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
SHOP IT

$69
$20

Trust us, you'll get a lot of use out of this cozy throw blanket throughout winter. 

10 Oval Metal Wall Mirror
Courtesy
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Walmart
SHOP IT

$98
$59

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? This round style from Flower Home, of course.  

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
Shop Our Cyber Monday Wish List
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
The Must-Have's From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine The Black Friday Deals You Don't Want to Miss
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan Markle's Strathberry Tote Will Be on Sale
image PSA: The Net-a-Porter Sale Is Back and Very Good
image Anthro Tops and Sweaters Are Half Off Right Now
image
What to Buy From The Outnet's Clearance Sale
image The Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Here
image Stock Up on Sheets During Brooklinen's Sale Today
image Anthro's Having a Dreamy Holiday Hosting Sale