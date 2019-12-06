Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Petition for Drew Barrymore to become my best friend: She's loyal to her favorite brands, shares her failsafe beauty secrets, and wants to make all of our homes feel cozy chic with her affordable home decor line, Flower Home.
The best part? In honor of Cyber Week, Walmart is taking up to 30 percent off pieces in Barrymore's collection. Bursting with a versatile range of colors, patterns, and textures, the actress and designer's cheery furniture and accessories inspired by her personal travels will add a whimsical, bohemian touch to any space.
Treat yourself to an end-of-the-week splurge by choosing from our favorite Flower Home items—ranging from $18-$899—on sale, below.
$68
$58
Talk about a glow up! This mid-century lamp will give your nightstand a retro flair.
$76
$38
In addition to pretty furniture and accessories, Barrymore's line boasts beautiful (and affordable!) artwork.
$30
$24
Taking out the trash has never looked so good.
$99.00—$249.00
$69.20—$149.99
Is it just us, or does this jute rug scream, "La vie bohème?"
Found: A vase that's just as pretty as the flowers you'll place inside 'em.
$1,000
$859
Feast your eyes on this velvet couch if you plan on redecorating your space. I mean, it's not every day you can buy a gorgeous one for under $1,000.
$34.50
$20
On the other hand, if you want to zhuzh up the couch you already have, pick up some of these macrame throw pillows.
$399
$199.99
Barrymore's accent chair is the trifecta of fashionable furniture: affordable, pretty, and comfortable.
$69
$20
Trust us, you'll get a lot of use out of this cozy throw blanket throughout winter.
$98
$59
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? This round style from Flower Home, of course.
