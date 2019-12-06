Petition for Drew Barrymore to become my best friend: She's loyal to her favorite brands, shares her failsafe beauty secrets, and wants to make all of our homes feel cozy chic with her affordable home decor line, Flower Home.

The best part? In honor of Cyber Week, Walmart is taking up to 30 percent off pieces in Barrymore's collection. Bursting with a versatile range of colors, patterns, and textures, the actress and designer's cheery furniture and accessories inspired by her personal travels will add a whimsical, bohemian touch to any space.

Treat yourself to an end-of-the-week splurge by choosing from our favorite Flower Home items—ranging from $18-$899—on sale, below.