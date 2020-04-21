Today's Top Stories
Anthropologie's Home Flash Sale Is Filled With Mother's Day Gifts

The entire home gift section is 25 percent off!

Anthropologie

With all of the lounging, binge-watching, and stress baking I've been doing lately, I almost forgot that Mother's Day is just around the corner. To confirm, Mother's Day hasn't been cancelled and, yes, you still need to get your mom a gift. If you're looking for a present she'll love without breaking the bank, you're in luck: Anthropologie is taking 25 percent off select gifts and home decor. It doesn't matter if the special woman in your life loves to cook or has an impressive collection of candles, Anthropologie's sale has something for everyone—yes, including your hard-to-shop-for mother. But hurry! This sale only lasts for 48 hours, so start perusing through our top picks, below.

1 All Roads Yucca Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$148
$111 

Let's be honest: Everyone needs a cozy throw blanket to cuddle up with these days—especially mom. 

2 Lizzy Frame
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$38—$68
$28.50—$51

Go the extra mile by adding a picture of your family to one of these sleek frames. It's a surefire way to become mom's favorite for the day.

3 Pocket Astrology
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$9.99
$7.49

It's written in the stars: Your astrology-obsessed mom needs this pocket-sized tome on her bookshelf. 

4 Folksong Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$12
$9

A monogrammed mug is a personalized present that won't break the bank. Plus, she'll think of you every time she grabs her morning cup of joe.

5 Fleur Coupe Glasses
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$56
$42

It doesn't matter if she prefers a glass of bubbly or a dirty martini, these flouncy coupe glasses are worth toasting to.

6 Maisonette Glass Candle
Anthropologie
Clare V. for Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$28
$21 

Whoever thought candles were an impersonal gift clearly hasn't seen these cute canisters from Clare V. The designer teamed up with Anthropologie to bring a whiff of France into your home. 

7 Remi Pie Dish
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$38
$28.50

Elevate your mom's already-delicious baking with this sweet pie dish. 

8 Femme Day-to-Day Planner
Anthropologie
Kit Agar
SHOP IT

$18
$13.50

Found: A day planner she'll actually want to show off. 

9 Painted Elza Vase
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$42
$31.50

Can't give your mom flowers in-person this year? A pretty vase is the next best thing—not to mention it'll last a lot longer than your typical bouquet.

10 Leather AirPods Case
Anthropologie
Elago
SHOP IT

$20
$15

Tech-savvy moms will love this stylish AirPods case. Thanks to the convenient clip, she won't have to go pillaging through her purse every time she wants to listen to music. 

•••

