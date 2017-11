Please feel free to panic/flail, because Beyoncé has released brand new music—on the day of Taylor Swift's album drop, ahem. (BTW, fans predicted this.)

The icon is featured on Eminem's new song Walk on Water, which you can download over here.

FYI, Eminem is set to perform on SNL on November 18. If Beyoncé shows up with him the internet will likely self-destruct, so prepare accordingly.