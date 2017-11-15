Today's Top Stories
Taylor Swift Documenting Her Traditional Trip to Target Is the *Actual* Best

TFW Taylor Swift wanders into Target when you're buying toilet paper.

Getty
Nov 15, 2017

Reputation is finally out, so Taylor Swift did what any other person eager to buy a hard copy of her music would do: she went to the store and bought it. In a pretty epic series of Insta Stories—even by Taylor's standards—the star explained to fans (and her cat) that she'd be taking her traditional trip to Target in order to buy Rep:

Taylor's recent Instagram story! I'm so happy she kept the tradition alive !!!

A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorupdates) on

She headed in with a crew of friends (hi, Clare, Eliotte, Mel, and Kamilah), who also happen to be her backup dancers:

Taylor's adventure to Target on her story 😂

A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorupdates) on

Taylor's new Instagram story of her and her backup singers going to Target earlier tonight to buy Reputation!

A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorupdates) on

Obviously, once there she was surrounded by fans, and took time to take photos with everyone:

Taylor’s insta story today! She went to a target in Nashville to buy reputation and met some fans while she was there!

A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on

So next time you find yourself in a Target buying, IDK, a decorative lamp or some tampons, please look your most Instagram-ready because Taylor Swift could be lurking.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
