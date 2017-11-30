Today's Top Stories
Jenny Slate and Chris Evans Are *Officially* Back Together

There is good in the world. 😍

Getty
Nov 30, 2017

Sound the alarms: Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are a couple again! People confirmed the news, and a source revealed the pair looked “happy” and “very much back together” during an outing in NYC. (Slate was helping Evans apartment hunt—dare we say cohabitation might be in their future?) The couple even exchanged a flirty Twitter convo back in October, so it's clearly been a long time coming.

The couple called it quits back in February after less than a year of dating. Slate, 35, has described her relationship with the Captain America actor, 36, as "so precious" to her, so naturally we're thrilled the pair has reunited.

Congrats, lovebirds!

