Today's Top Stories
1
'The Last Jedi' Proves Women Are Better Leaders
2
100 Gifts to Buy Yourself with Your Holiday Cash
3
Finally: How to Keep Your Mascara From Smudging
4
Science's Horrifying Culture of Sexual Assault
5
The Hair Trends That Will Be Out in 2018

Many Women Are Wearing Black at the Golden Globes to Protest Sexual Harassment

Actresses are reportedly planning to use their outfits as a statement against sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Getty
Dec 15, 2017

2017 has been an incredibly empowering year for women. The #MeToo movement, which began with accusations surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, has opened the door for women (both inside and outside of Hollywood) to publicly share their experiences with sexual harassment and assault. To continue the conversation, some Hollywood actresses are planning to wear all black to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards as a protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The award show has already been buzzing surrounding their biggest snubs, including the absence of female nominations like Greta Gerwig's director role in Lady Bird. Notable actresses reportedly participating in wearing an all-black ensemble include Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon.

Related Story
The Biggest Snubs from the 2018 Golden Globes Noms

This is only the beginning of a wave of protests throughout the 2018 awards season. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will be voicing its support for victims as well. The presenters for all 13 awards will be female, rather than the traditional route of one male presenter and one female presenter. 2018: another year women will reclaim their power. 🙌

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Golden Globes 2018
The Biggest Snubs from the 2018 Golden Globes Noms
What Golden Globes Fashion Means for 2017
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kristen Bell Wore Butt Pads to the Golden Globes
Chrissy Teigen Sat on Golden Globes Red Carpet
Meryl Streep Gives Epic Golden Globes Speech
Watch the New 'Beauty and the Beast' Trailer
Viola Davis Golden Globes Speech
Tracee Ellis Ross Gave the Speech We Need to Hear
golden-globes-2017-opening-number
The Cutest Couples of the Golden Globes