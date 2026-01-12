Priyanka Chopra's After-Party Corset Dress Picks Up Where the Golden Globes Red Carpet Left Off

Corset dresses had a starring role on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, thanks to Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Olandria Carthen, Kylie Jenner, and more. Once the focus shifted to after-party attire on January 11, Priyanka Chopra picked up where Grande and co. left off.

After "date night" with her husband, Nick Jonas, the couple kept the party going at Nikki Glaser's post-show affair. L.A.'s Sunset Tower Hotel served as the backdrop for Chopra's second look, in all its cool-toned silver glory. Chopra's floor-length gown stood out in a sea of thigh-grazing mini dresses, mainly for its tailored-to-perfection, strapless corset. A delicately draped cowl neck matched the swoop of her waistline, before cascading into a bustled train. The exact designer remains a mystery, but the corset evokes the Victorian charm of Vivienne Westwood's red carpet looks. (See Grande's gown for proof.)

The gray color story stretched to Chopra's accessories, beginning with Bulgari's Serpenti Baia Shoulder Bag. (She is a brand ambassador, after all.) Its silver, striated leather complemented her strappy sandals, diamond bracelet, and hoop earrings. The $3,400 Baia's chainlink strap and snakehead closure, on the other hand, boasted yellow gold-plated brass.

Priyanka Chopra stole the show at Nikki Glaser's Golden Globes after party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bulgari was the only similarity between Chopra's ceremony and after-hours selects—the Italian label loaned her two sets of Golden Globes bling. First up? A diamond choker necklace, featuring a 14-carat sapphire at the center, for the 2026 ceremony.

The main stone was a perfect shade match to her indigo gown, courtesy of Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson. Delicately draped satin started the strapless style, before tiered bubble hems turned the skirt matte. A classic Anderson bow atop her hip blended the contrasting finishes together.

Chopra started the 2026 Golden Globes in Dior and Bulgari jewels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Heads of State star is always one to watch on the after-party scene, proven by her post-Met Gala looks over the years. In 2025, Chopra changed out of her polka-dot skirt set into a Pre-Fall 2025 dress, both from Balmain. Oversize transparent crystals covered the entire mini, as well as her top-handle ivory tote. Similar to Chopra's Golden Globes after-party pick, the goal here was to shine, and shine she did.