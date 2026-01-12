Amal Clooney Makes First Golden Globes Appearance in 10 Years in Striking Balmain Dress
What a way to make an entrance.
Truly timeless and oh-so sophisticated, Amal Clooney’s red carpet style is the epitome of Hollywood glamour. So, it’s only right that tonight, at the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, she make her grand return to the award show's red carpet in a striking vintage-inspired gown.
Clooney arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel alongside her husband George in a vibrant cherry red Balmain dress that instantly made heads turn. The stunning column style featured a sweetheart neckline, a mermaid train, and ruched detailing. She elevated the look with a matching clutch, diamond drop earrings, and a radiant bracelet that could have easily been spotted from a mile away.
George—who's nominated for his work Jay Kelly—also came dressed to impress in a Giorgio Armani tuxedo and a pair of sleek oxfords.
On the glam front, Clooney kept things au naturel with soft pink blush, nude lipstick, and a subtle smokey eye. She also opted for her usual hairstyle: voluminous waves parted to the side.
This is Clooney's first appearance at the Golden Globes since 2015, when she stole the show in a black Dior Haute Couture featuring a one-shoulder cape, a flattering bodice, and a floor-grazing hemline. She amped up the volume with vintage-inspired white opera gloves, a structured clutch, and scintillating diamond earrings.
While we’re not sure when Clooney will serve another stunning look, we have hope that we’ll see her again soon. After all, awards season is officially underway, so there’s certainly a chance she’ll accompany George to another red carpet down the line.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked at Town & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.