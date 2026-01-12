Truly timeless and oh-so sophisticated, Amal Clooney’s red carpet style is the epitome of Hollywood glamour. So, it’s only right that tonight, at the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, she make her grand return to the award show's red carpet in a striking vintage-inspired gown.

Clooney arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel alongside her husband George in a vibrant cherry red Balmain dress that instantly made heads turn. The stunning column style featured a sweetheart neckline, a mermaid train, and ruched detailing. She elevated the look with a matching clutch, diamond drop earrings, and a radiant bracelet that could have easily been spotted from a mile away.

The Clooneys graced the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet looking as polished as ever. (Image credit: Getty Images)

George—who's nominated for his work Jay Kelly—also came dressed to impress in a Giorgio Armani tuxedo and a pair of sleek oxfords.

On the glam front, Clooney kept things au naturel with soft pink blush, nude lipstick, and a subtle smokey eye. She also opted for her usual hairstyle: voluminous waves parted to the side.

A closer look at Amal's breathtaking glam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is Clooney's first appearance at the Golden Globes since 2015, when she stole the show in a black Dior Haute Couture featuring a one-shoulder cape, a flattering bodice, and a floor-grazing hemline. She amped up the volume with vintage-inspired white opera gloves, a structured clutch, and scintillating diamond earrings.

Clooney pictured at the 2015 Golden Globes wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While we’re not sure when Clooney will serve another stunning look, we have hope that we’ll see her again soon. After all, awards season is officially underway, so there’s certainly a chance she’ll accompany George to another red carpet down the line.