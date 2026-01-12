Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Updo and Hits the Golden Globes After-Party With a Sleek Blowout
So chic and bouncy.
The red carpet and awards ceremony are always ripe with stunning beauty moments whenever the Golden Globe Awards come around each year, but it's the after parties where certain celebrities switch things up and really surprise us. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez stunned on the red carpet ahead of last night's ceremony with a sculpted, French twist updo, but once it was time for the after party, she took things in an entirely different direction with the sleekest blowout I've ever seen.
Lopez appeared at the 83rd Golden Globes Awards on Jan. 11 to present the award for best actor in a musical/comedy to Timothée Chalamet for his role in Marty Supreme. She started off the night wearing an archival Jean Louis Scherrer naked dress with a mermaid silhouette and crystal-encrusted lace embroidery that she paired with a simple French twist updo. But by the time the three-hour awards ceremony wrapped, it was time for the actress to let her hair down—literally. For the official after party, she switched things up by stepping out wearing a strapless, bedazzled gown with loose tinsel and platform heels, and instead of keeping her hair in the bun, Lopez wore a bouncy blowout with loose curls.
For both occasions, Lopez's hair was styled by Chris Appleton. The hair during last night's ceremony ran the gamut from messy buns and updos to Old Hollywood curls, but there were plenty of stunning blowouts in the crowd as well. Alison Brie hit the carpet wearing a long, '70s-style blowout with blunt bangs, while Jennifer Garner styled her lob in high-volume curls.
Achieving the perfect blowout all comes down to the products in your routine, so if you're hoping to recreate Jennifer Lopez's after party look at home, read ahead to shop some products worth adding to your routine.
If brushing and drying your hair at the same time proves too difficult, grab a thermal round brush. This one is easy to use and will give you a voluminous blowout in half the time.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.