The red carpet and awards ceremony are always ripe with stunning beauty moments whenever the Golden Globe Awards come around each year, but it's the after parties where certain celebrities switch things up and really surprise us. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez stunned on the red carpet ahead of last night's ceremony with a sculpted, French twist updo, but once it was time for the after party, she took things in an entirely different direction with the sleekest blowout I've ever seen.

Lopez appeared at the 83rd Golden Globes Awards on Jan. 11 to present the award for best actor in a musical/comedy to Timothée Chalamet for his role in Marty Supreme. She started off the night wearing an archival Jean Louis Scherrer naked dress with a mermaid silhouette and crystal-encrusted lace embroidery that she paired with a simple French twist updo. But by the time the three-hour awards ceremony wrapped, it was time for the actress to let her hair down—literally. For the official after party, she switched things up by stepping out wearing a strapless, bedazzled gown with loose tinsel and platform heels, and instead of keeping her hair in the bun, Lopez wore a bouncy blowout with loose curls.

Jennifer Lopez attends a Golden Globes after party with a curly blowout. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For both occasions, Lopez's hair was styled by Chris Appleton. The hair during last night's ceremony ran the gamut from messy buns and updos to Old Hollywood curls, but there were plenty of stunning blowouts in the crowd as well. Alison Brie hit the carpet wearing a long, '70s-style blowout with blunt bangs, while Jennifer Garner styled her lob in high-volume curls.

Achieving the perfect blowout all comes down to the products in your routine, so if you're hoping to recreate Jennifer Lopez's after party look at home, read ahead to shop some products worth adding to your routine.