Michelle Williams Is Reportedly Engaged to Andrew Youmans

Ten years after Heath Ledger's death.

Jan 17, 2018
Getty

Another celebrity wedding is coming. Michelle Williams has reportedly said "yes" to New York financier Andrew Youmans. While the couple has never made a public appearance, multiple sources confirmed their engagement to Us Weekly. The All the Money in the World star wore a heart-shaped diamond ring on her wedding finger to the 2018 Golden Globes, creating engagement speculation.

She was also spotted wearing the ring on New Year's Day in the Bahamas with Youmans and her 12-year-old daughter Matilda.

Williams' engagement comes almost exactly 10 years after Heath Ledger's death in January 2008. She and Ledger had broken up just weeks before he overdosed. Since his death, Williams has been very private about her personal life, which is, some say, why she has yet to make an official announcement.

“She wants a good guy and a stable family life,” said the source.

Congrats Michelle and Andrew!

