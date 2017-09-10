Breaking News!

Houston Native Hilary Duff on Hurricane Relief
Your Fashion Week Front-Row Report
5 Fall Hair Colors You're Going to See Everywhere
Dear Betsy: Rape Victims Need More Help, Not Less
Mature Actresses Are Ruling the Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian Wore Sheer Tights As Pants

Forget leggings.

Most Popular
Kim Kardashian sheer tights
Splash

Kim Kardashian, who has already worn the world's tiniest trench coat with no pants, and a slashed, ab-baring dress during New York Fashion Week, stepped out in another experimental—and relatively naked—look yesterday. This one involved wearing sheer tights as leggings:

Kim Kardashian sheer tights
Splash
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

...because if there's any time to try it, it's now.

Another one of the fashion week looks.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

From: ELLE
More from Marie Claire:
More From Street Style