You may know Shopbop for its fashion offerings, but its beauty section is not to be slept on. It’s been a longtime editor go-to for the best under-the-radar finds, and there’s never been a better time to explore the range because Shopbop is running a significant beauty sale right now. As a die-hard beauty fan, I went ahead and found the best, most worth-it picks for you to shop right now.

The discounted finds on my must-buy list hail from an impressive array of brands, including Augustinus Bader , RŌZ , Supergoop, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Laura Mercier, and more—and they're all 15 percent off with the discount code "BEAUTY15." I'm using this time to repurchase a few of my tried-and-true favorites, such as Virtue Lab's hair oil , Briogeo's dry shampoo powder, and Grande Cosmetics' eyelash growth serum .

I'm not the only one on the Marie Claire team who is shopping the sale, though. Once I shared the details in our beauty Slack channel, my fellow editors jumped in with their recommendations. Keep scrolling to see everything we're stocking up on right now.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo (Was $25) $21 at Shopbop I only need a few sprays of this powder to transform my hair completely. It soaks up excess oil in my thin, fine strands so quickly and in a way that aerosol formulas don't.

T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer (Was $160) $136 at Shopbop Our Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender calls this blow dryer her "most prized possession," so if that's not enough of a draw, then I don't know what is.

Virtue Labs Healing Oil (Was $45) $38 at Shopbop Since applying a few drops of this hair oil to my ends, I've noticed a massive difference in breakage and fallout. It doesn't hurt that it instantly leaves my hair smooth and shiny.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow (Was $33) $28 at Shopbop There's a reason Marie Claire ranked this Laura Mercier pick as the best eyeshadow stick on the market—it's exceptionally creamy, long-wearing, pigmented, and incredibly easy to apply.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Dewy SPF 30 (Was $50) $43 at Shopbop As someone who can't stand the feel of foundation, this is my holy grail complexion product. It provides the right amount of coverage to hide imperfections while leaving a skin-like finish.

Jillian Dempsey Khol Eyeliner (Was $20) $17 at Shopbop When the mood strikes for a smokey eye, this is the pencil eyeliner I always reach for. Its formula is just creamy enough to blend out easily, but I know it's not going anywhere once it's set.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum (Was $68) $58 at Shopbop It only took about a month of using this lash serum before I noticed my lashes were longer, thicker, and darker—and the process was as easy as can be.

Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush & Illuminator (Was $38) $32 at Shopbop If there's one thing I love, it's a multi-tasking beauty product. This stick does it all as a blush and highlighter in one. I like to keep it in my desk for quick touch-ups.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner (Was $24) $20 at Shopbop Anyone who wears liquid eyeliner religiously—myself included—knows this pick is one of the all-time greatest products in the game. Aside from the micro thin tip, the waterproof formula does not budge.

Augustinus Bader The Cream (Was $190) $162 at Shopbop Now is the time to score the most luxurious skincare at a discount, so I'm restocking my favorite Augustinus Bader cream. This is one of the only moisturizers for my dry skin that I can apply at night and wake up to a magical glow every time. I know it's pricey, but it's worth the splurge.

Tan-Luxe The Gradual Illuminating Gradual Tan Lotion (Was $34) $29 at Shopbop Spring is coming, and I refuse to go into it without a tan. However, I also refuse to spend hours in the sun, so I rely on this gradual self-tanner. You apply it like a body lotion, and a natural-looking tan develops over several hours without any streaks or mess.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 (Was $38) $32 at Shopbop This Supergoop sunscreen formula is one of my all-time favorites for days I go into the office because it looks flawless under makeup.

ROZ Foundation Shampoo (Was $38) $32 at Shopbop This shampoo became a new favorite when my hair was transformed from a dry, frizzy mess to a smooth, glossy dream in a few washes. Its heavenly scent makes me want to wash my hair every day, though I resist.

Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar (Was $195) $166 at Shopbop This is the tool A-listers rely on to get a contoured, lifted look before every awards show. It uses vibration to promote lymphatic drainage, which depuffs and sculpts the face.

Trudon Cyrnos Candle (Was $125) $106 at Shopbop I'm a fragrance snob through and through, and Trudon makes some of the best luxury candles on the market. This scent works for any and all occasions as it fills your room with the smells of a Mediterranean garden (think: lemon, thyme, fig, and lavender).

Augustinus Bader Eye Patches (Were $23) $20 at Shopbop "I gifted a set of these eye patches to my mom, and she said they completely changed her skin before applying makeup," says Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla. "I'm happy to report they also worked for me. My dark circles looked brighter, and my puffiness all but went away."

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek (Was $40) $34 at Shopbop This is the product that kicked off the red blush trend. It can be used on both lips and face (as the name suggests) and has a creamy, easy-to-blend formula.

Starface Hydro-Star + Salicylic Acid Patches (Were $13) $11 at Shopbop If you still get hormonal breakouts from time to time, start using these cute little patches to take care of them. The addition of a BHA with salicylic acid also helps to minimize inflammation from the pimple and heal your skin faster.

Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo $30 at Shopbop "My blonde hair is prone to brassiness so to keep the tone my preferred beige-champagne shade, I always reach for this purple shampoo," says Marie Claire beauty director Hannah Baxter. "The lather is also perfection, but it doesn't strip or dry out my hair."

RMS Beauty Luminizer (Was $40) $34 at Shopbop If you love glowing skin but don't want to look shimmery or glittery, consider this cream highlighter from RMS Beauty. "I swear by it for a natural glow," says Marzovilla.

TanTowel Full Body Tan Towelettes (Were $35) $30 at Shopbop "I love a spray tan, but I'm horrible at self-tanning at home," says Marzovilla. "These easy little wipes take care of that." Simply wipe it on and let it sit for a few hours before rinsing. Fixing smudges or lines has never been easier.

Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer $37 at Shopbop If you struggle with finding a concealer that is able to cover blemishes but doesn't flake in the winter, Baxter swears by this rich and creamy formula. "It's been a backstage secret for many years at New York Fashion Week," she says.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Cream (Was $240) $204 at Shopbop This Glow Cream is one of Holender's all-time favorite moisturizers, as well as numerous A-listers. It revives dry winter skin to leave a smooth base behind.

Vacation Sunscreen Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 $22 at Shopbop Baxter swears by this nourishing SPF oil for her daily body sunscreen. "I'm trying to be better about protecting my skin head to toe every day, and this heavenly formula feels much more like luxe skincare than caking myself in a ton of sunscreen as if I'm at the beach." The smell is also so incredible.