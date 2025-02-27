Shopbop’s Beauty Sale Is Finally Here—I’m Snagging These 24 Products Before It's Over
Over 1,400 items are discounted—but not for long.
You may know Shopbop for its fashion offerings, but its beauty section is not to be slept on. It’s been a longtime editor go-to for the best under-the-radar finds, and there’s never been a better time to explore the range because Shopbop is running a significant beauty sale right now. As a die-hard beauty fan, I went ahead and found the best, most worth-it picks for you to shop right now.
The discounted finds on my must-buy list hail from an impressive array of brands, including Augustinus Bader, RŌZ, Supergoop, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Laura Mercier, and more—and they're all 15 percent off with the discount code "BEAUTY15." I'm using this time to repurchase a few of my tried-and-true favorites, such as Virtue Lab's hair oil, Briogeo's dry shampoo powder, and Grande Cosmetics' eyelash growth serum.
I'm not the only one on the Marie Claire team who is shopping the sale, though. Once I shared the details in our beauty Slack channel, my fellow editors jumped in with their recommendations. Keep scrolling to see everything we're stocking up on right now.
I only need a few sprays of this powder to transform my hair completely. It soaks up excess oil in my thin, fine strands so quickly and in a way that aerosol formulas don't.
Our Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender calls this blow dryer her "most prized possession," so if that's not enough of a draw, then I don't know what is.
Since applying a few drops of this hair oil to my ends, I've noticed a massive difference in breakage and fallout. It doesn't hurt that it instantly leaves my hair smooth and shiny.
There's a reason Marie Claire ranked this Laura Mercier pick as the best eyeshadow stick on the market—it's exceptionally creamy, long-wearing, pigmented, and incredibly easy to apply.
As someone who can't stand the feel of foundation, this is my holy grail complexion product. It provides the right amount of coverage to hide imperfections while leaving a skin-like finish.
When the mood strikes for a smokey eye, this is the pencil eyeliner I always reach for. Its formula is just creamy enough to blend out easily, but I know it's not going anywhere once it's set.
It only took about a month of using this lash serum before I noticed my lashes were longer, thicker, and darker—and the process was as easy as can be.
If there's one thing I love, it's a multi-tasking beauty product. This stick does it all as a blush and highlighter in one. I like to keep it in my desk for quick touch-ups.
Anyone who wears liquid eyeliner religiously—myself included—knows this pick is one of the all-time greatest products in the game. Aside from the micro thin tip, the waterproof formula does not budge.
Now is the time to score the most luxurious skincare at a discount, so I'm restocking my favorite Augustinus Bader cream. This is one of the only moisturizers for my dry skin that I can apply at night and wake up to a magical glow every time. I know it's pricey, but it's worth the splurge.
Spring is coming, and I refuse to go into it without a tan. However, I also refuse to spend hours in the sun, so I rely on this gradual self-tanner. You apply it like a body lotion, and a natural-looking tan develops over several hours without any streaks or mess.
This Supergoop sunscreen formula is one of my all-time favorites for days I go into the office because it looks flawless under makeup.
This shampoo became a new favorite when my hair was transformed from a dry, frizzy mess to a smooth, glossy dream in a few washes. Its heavenly scent makes me want to wash my hair every day, though I resist.
This is the tool A-listers rely on to get a contoured, lifted look before every awards show. It uses vibration to promote lymphatic drainage, which depuffs and sculpts the face.
I'm a fragrance snob through and through, and Trudon makes some of the best luxury candles on the market. This scent works for any and all occasions as it fills your room with the smells of a Mediterranean garden (think: lemon, thyme, fig, and lavender).
"I gifted a set of these eye patches to my mom, and she said they completely changed her skin before applying makeup," says Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla. "I'm happy to report they also worked for me. My dark circles looked brighter, and my puffiness all but went away."
This is the product that kicked off the red blush trend. It can be used on both lips and face (as the name suggests) and has a creamy, easy-to-blend formula.
If you still get hormonal breakouts from time to time, start using these cute little patches to take care of them. The addition of a BHA with salicylic acid also helps to minimize inflammation from the pimple and heal your skin faster.
"My blonde hair is prone to brassiness so to keep the tone my preferred beige-champagne shade, I always reach for this purple shampoo," says Marie Claire beauty director Hannah Baxter. "The lather is also perfection, but it doesn't strip or dry out my hair."
If you love glowing skin but don't want to look shimmery or glittery, consider this cream highlighter from RMS Beauty. "I swear by it for a natural glow," says Marzovilla.
"I love a spray tan, but I'm horrible at self-tanning at home," says Marzovilla. "These easy little wipes take care of that." Simply wipe it on and let it sit for a few hours before rinsing. Fixing smudges or lines has never been easier.
If you struggle with finding a concealer that is able to cover blemishes but doesn't flake in the winter, Baxter swears by this rich and creamy formula. "It's been a backstage secret for many years at New York Fashion Week," she says.
This Glow Cream is one of Holender's all-time favorite moisturizers, as well as numerous A-listers. It revives dry winter skin to leave a smooth base behind.
Baxter swears by this nourishing SPF oil for her daily body sunscreen. "I'm trying to be better about protecting my skin head to toe every day, and this heavenly formula feels much more like luxe skincare than caking myself in a ton of sunscreen as if I'm at the beach." The smell is also so incredible.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Queen Camilla Met the "Least Dressed Man" at Buckingham Palace
The Olympian and TV star joked that he "had a few more clothes on" for his previous visit.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The It-Girl of Hair Growth Shampoos Stopped My Shedding In Its Tracks
Expensive and healthy-looking hair on lock.
By Marisa Petrarca Published
-
King Charles Has Sent Donald Trump an "Unprecedented" Letter
The United States and United Kingdom are about to make history.
By Kristin Contino Published