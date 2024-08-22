It's almost time to bid adieu to summer—but that doesn't mean there isn't anything to get excited about. A three-day weekend is almost here, bringing the best Labor Day beauty sales. Many of them have started early (like right now), so you can get in on the savings ahead of everyone else.

As beauty-obsessed editors at Marie Claire, we took it upon ourselves to round up all the beauty deals and discounts that are already live. Highlights include Ulta's buy-one-get-one sale on some of our team's favorite shampoos and conditioners, like ones from Living Proof, Olaplex, and Redken. Revolve is also offering 20 percent off its entire beauty offering, including TikTok-viral products, buzzy new 2024 perfumes, and luxurious body care.

You can sit back and relax, knowing your fall beauty shopping list is ready to go. Keep scrolling to see the best Labor Day beauty sales from across the web, or go straight to the best deals and your favorite retailers below. (And if you're curious about any Labor Day fashion sales going on, we've got you covered there, too.)

The Best Early Labor Day Beauty Deals (So Far)

Shop Early Labor Day Sales by Retailer

Nordstrom

Nordstrom never fails to have a jam-packed sale section, no matter the time of year. Head over to the site to save 25 percent on the best Bobbi Brown products, which includes one of the best concealers for mature skin, and a best-selling Kiehl's skincare set perfect for keeping your skin protected.

Amazon

You don't need to wait for Amazon's famous Prime Day sale to save on editor-approved beauty finds on the site. You can now try out the Solawave Facial Wand or the ideal LED light therapy mask for beginners or frequent travelers, at a whopping 40 percent off. You can also grab the Beauty of Joseon's Ginseng Cleansing Oil—our top-ranking Korean cleansing oil—for 30 percent off.

Sephora

Sephora's current sale section is stocked. For instance, Laura Mercier's cult-favorite Translucent Loose Setting Powder is discounted and surprisingly still available. And if you want the best brows of your life, there's an on-sale Anastasia Beverly Hills kit in the sale section that will help you achieve them.

Ulta

Ulta is throwing a huge BOGO sale leading up to the big holiday weekend. From now through August 29, score a haircare duo for as low as $25. Living Proof's volumizing Full line, my personal go-to shampoo and conditioner for my fine hair, is included, as are sets from Redken, Olaplex, Biolage, Lolavie, Fekkai, and more.

Bluemercury

If you haven't perused Bluemercury's Last Chance section, do yourself a favor and head to the luxury retailer's site. I found one of my favorite year-round coconut perfumes, Ellis Brooklyn's Fawn Eau de Parfum, for 20 percent off. If you're in the market for an eyebrow growth serum, LashFood's all-natural formula, at 50 percent off, will work wonders.

Revolve

Don't sleep on Revolve's beauty section. The retailer has a massive offering of haircare, makeup, and skincare, all of which are currently 20 percent off through August 24. By all, we do mean all of Revolve's beauty section is on sale, so if you've been dying to try Oribe's cult-favorite dry texturizing spray or need a restock on your favorite tinted lip balm, now's the time to stock up.