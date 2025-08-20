.When every new season rolls around, I like to take some time to transition my wardrobe and beauty routine. I've already got the former covered with summer-to-fall trends; however, I've been putting off the latter since I prefer to wait until my beauty favorites go on sale before I hit "purchase." Thankfully, I haven't had to wait too long because Revolve's Beauty Sale has arrived.

For three days only, Revolve is offering 20 percent off the retailer's entire beauty offering, and yes, that even includes luxury brands like Augustinus Bader and Dr. Barbara Sturm. I'll be using the sale to pick up my fall beauty must-haves like woody perfumes and cool terracotta blush. It's also my chance to seriously upgrade my routine with hair growth oils, chic fall nail colors, and new beauty launches. My cart is overflowing.

Curious to see what's in it? Keep scrolling for all of the luxe makeup, skincare, and haircare I'm coveting for the fall, including picks from Charlotte Tilbury, Roz, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more. Don't wait around to snag your favorites, though—Revolve's Beauty Sale ends on August 23.

