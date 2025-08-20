All of My Fall Beauty Must-Haves Are on Major Sale at Revolve—But Not For Long
My favorites from Charlotte Tilbury, Ouai, and Augustinus Bader are 20 percent off thanks to this rare sale.
.When every new season rolls around, I like to take some time to transition my wardrobe and beauty routine. I've already got the former covered with summer-to-fall trends; however, I've been putting off the latter since I prefer to wait until my beauty favorites go on sale before I hit "purchase." Thankfully, I haven't had to wait too long because Revolve's Beauty Sale has arrived.
For three days only, Revolve is offering 20 percent off the retailer's entire beauty offering, and yes, that even includes luxury brands like Augustinus Bader and Dr. Barbara Sturm. I'll be using the sale to pick up my fall beauty must-haves like woody perfumes and cool terracotta blush. It's also my chance to seriously upgrade my routine with hair growth oils, chic fall nail colors, and new beauty launches. My cart is overflowing.
Curious to see what's in it? Keep scrolling for all of the luxe makeup, skincare, and haircare I'm coveting for the fall, including picks from Charlotte Tilbury, Roz, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more. Don't wait around to snag your favorites, though—Revolve's Beauty Sale ends on August 23.
Beauty editor Siena Gagliano comes into the office with the prettiest lip color every day, and I figured out her secret: peel-off lip liner. This viral pick delivers on its promise of long-lasting color, and it's all thanks to its lip-staining formula.
As a fragrance fanatic, I know that smelling good starts with your body care. With this cult-favorite on sale, I'll be swapping my drugstore deodorant so I can smell like warm, ambery woods and not BO.
I don't get to the salon nearly as often as I would like, so instead, I rely on this hair gloss to give my dye job a much-needed refresh. It works in as little as three minutes to boost shine and color, and my hair stays smooth for several washes after using.
Silky smooth strands wil be an everyday occurrence with this leave-in conditioner in your rotation. I love how it doubles as a detangler and heat protectant, plus it leaves my hair smelling incredible for hours after spraying.
I'm not typically a lipstick girl, but once I saw Marie Claire's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender, use this in her soft lips routine, I was hooked. She says the shade Pillow Talk Fair is "a soft, baby pink that looks like my lip shade—just a little bit better."
Just because summer is nearing its close doesn't mean I'll be skipping out on sunscreen. Our beauty team hasn't stopped talking about this pick since its recent launch, so naturally, I must test it out for myself. Its silky, hydrating formula blurs and smooths so your skin looks flawless while staying protected.
Another product our beauty team can't get enough of is Roz's shampoo. It deeply cleanses and nourishes hair, without weighing it down or adding frizz. It gets major bonus points for its lovely fresh scent, too.
There's nothing I love more than a subtle pink manicure, so when I came across rose water nails, I knew I had to try them. This jelly pink shade makes it easy to achieve the look with just one polish.
I've been trying to prioritize my lash health, but because I'm allergic to prostaglandin (an ingredient commonly found in eyelash growth serums), my options are limited. Then I came across this mascara, and my lashes have never looked better. I've been wearing it for the last four weeks, and I can notice a difference in the length and thickness of my lashes.
I'm someone who refuses to go without a manicure, even when I have zero time to get to the salon. For especially busy weeks, I'm planning on picking up these chrome press-on nails. The rose gold hue is a fall nail color I've been dying to try.
I haven't gotten over all of the cool pony cuffs at the 2025 Met Gala, so this hair accessory is at the top of my wishlist.
I love pulling out all of my favorite woody fragrances when the weather turns cooler, and this is one I turn to year after year. It's a warm and slightly earthy blend of both sandalwood and cedarwood that will make you feel like a cool girl with every spritz.
My body care routine could use a serious upgrade, and this set has everything I need to do so—a scrub to slough away dead skin and rough patches, a luxe body wash to cleanse and soften skin, and cult-favorite body oil to deeply moisturize.
There's a reason A-listers like Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian are obsessed with this moisturizer—its science-backed technology delivers serious rejuvenating results. With every use, it smooths fine lines and wrinkles and brightens hyperpigmentation, resulting in a youthful glow.
I'm looking to extend my haircare routine beyond just shampoo and conditioner, and I'm starting at my scalp. This treatment begins at the root to promote hair growth and a healthier scalp. Not only that, but you can also use it on your ends for stronger, nourished strands.
I love these lip balms year-round, but for fall, I'm particularly obsessed with the shade Créme Brulee. A little goes a long way to plump and hydrate lips, so one tube will last you the entire season, plus the semi-sheer nude color is the ideal fall shade.
My skin tends to dry out the second temperatures reach below 70, so I'll be adding this hydrating essence into my routine stat. While adding an extra dose of hydration, it shrinks pores, soothes, and plumps thanks to niacinamide and ectoin.
This new beauty launch will become the backbone of my fall beauty routine. Its not-too-heavy and not-too-light formula adapts to your specific skin needs all while moisturizing, reducing redness, brightening, and smoothing.
There's no denying that this hyaluronic serum is pricey, but once you see and feel its hydrating abilities, you'll know why it's on my wishlist. It instantly delivers a major dose of hydration to the deep layers of your skin, and works to soften fine lines and wrinkles over time.
