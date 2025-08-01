Suki Waterhouse is the president of the cool haircut club, and she’s once again showing up for duty. On July 31, the actress was spotted plant shopping in London, and at first glance, I couldn’t tell if this was a planned photoshoot or simply a girl running errands around town—that’s how effortlessly stylish she looked. Aside from her flawless transitional fashion, it was her hair that stole the show and was the highlight of her entire ensemble.

The mark of a good haircut is that it looks great regardless of how it falls against the body. From this candid photo, I have to say that Waterhouse’s jellyfish cut has no awkward angles and is one of the best examples you can show at the hair salon if you want to recreate it.

The cut in question is a mix of a bang, shaggy bob, and a mullet, and is known for adding a lot of volume to finer hair textures. For her version, the actress kept the traditional silhouette of the style, which creates a clear separation between each level of the look. It also resembles the shape of a jellyfish, hence the name. Though it doesn’t seem like she was fresh off a photoshoot, Waterhouse's hair appeared expertly styled, with some strands curled inward toward her face and others flipped out. This combination added even more bounce to the style, giving it that effortless “I woke up like this” vibe.

Suki Waterhouse spotted plant shopping on July 31, 2025 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jellyfish cuts were all the rage in 2023, and many celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Lady Gaga jumped on the trend. The jellyfish style isn't for everyone, but if you’re someone who loves a head-turning look, it doesn’t get any cooler than this. Keep reading to see the products that will make styling this look a breeze.

Wen by Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint and Pomegranate Duo $36.98 at QVC A good hairstyle begins with clean, healthy hair, so ensure your hair is washed and conditioned before styling. Dyson Airstrait Straightener $499.99 at Blue Mercury This look can be styled in many different ways, which is part of what makes it so fun to experiment with. Use your favorite iron to get it pin-straight. Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron 1.25' Nanoionic Mx $163 at Sephora You can achieve a look similar to Waterhouse's by curling your jellyfish cut in different directions. Make sure to use a curler with a slightly longer barrel so you can twist before unclamping to create a slightly waved look. Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Soft Waves Texturizing Spray $9.99 at Ulta Prefer a style that plays up your natural texture a bit more? Use a texturizing spray like this one from Not Your Mother's. Kérastase Mini Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil $30 at Sephora For that healthy shine, use a bit of hair oil like this one from Kérastase.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors