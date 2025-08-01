Suki Waterhouse's Jellyfish Haircut Is the Epitome of Cool
Is the trend finding new life for fall?
Suki Waterhouse is the president of the cool haircut club, and she’s once again showing up for duty. On July 31, the actress was spotted plant shopping in London, and at first glance, I couldn’t tell if this was a planned photoshoot or simply a girl running errands around town—that’s how effortlessly stylish she looked. Aside from her flawless transitional fashion, it was her hair that stole the show and was the highlight of her entire ensemble.
The mark of a good haircut is that it looks great regardless of how it falls against the body. From this candid photo, I have to say that Waterhouse’s jellyfish cut has no awkward angles and is one of the best examples you can show at the hair salon if you want to recreate it.
The cut in question is a mix of a bang, shaggy bob, and a mullet, and is known for adding a lot of volume to finer hair textures. For her version, the actress kept the traditional silhouette of the style, which creates a clear separation between each level of the look. It also resembles the shape of a jellyfish, hence the name. Though it doesn’t seem like she was fresh off a photoshoot, Waterhouse's hair appeared expertly styled, with some strands curled inward toward her face and others flipped out. This combination added even more bounce to the style, giving it that effortless “I woke up like this” vibe.
Jellyfish cuts were all the rage in 2023, and many celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Lady Gaga jumped on the trend. The jellyfish style isn't for everyone, but if you’re someone who loves a head-turning look, it doesn’t get any cooler than this. Keep reading to see the products that will make styling this look a breeze.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.