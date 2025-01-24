16 Cozy Winter Perfumes and Candles You Can Find On-Sale Right Now
These won't be in stock for long.
I'm a fragrance lover through and through. Whenever I'm home, you can bet there's a luxurious candle burning somewhere in my apartment—and don't even get me started on my vast collection of the best-ever perfumes. Unfortunately for my monthly budget, I can't just buy every TikTok-viral fragrance that crosses my For You Page (as much as I might want to.) However, I can always make room for a few on-sale cozy winter perfumes and candles.
As a shopping editor, I find nothing more thrilling than finding high-ticket items for less. So, I combined my shopping expertise with my passion for fragrance to scope out the best deals across the web. Lo and behold, my search proved fruitful. I found luxury perfumes from Dolce & Gabbana and Armani alongside cult-favorite scents from brands like Tom Ford , Jo Malone, Orebella, and more. In the candle department, I found a few options you can burn now and keep forever from the same roster of cult-favorite brands.
Keep scrolling to the 16 fragrances I found at a major discount. Whether you're hunting for a Valentine's Day candle to set the mood or simply expanding your perfume collection, there's something for every scent preference on this list. Every pick is also budget-friendly, with a price tag of $200 and under.
It doesn't more wintery than a candle that smells like a fir tree. This one is housed in an on-theme green jar to match. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
To know Jo Malone London perfumes is to love them, but if you haven't found your favorite yet, this set is a great place to start. It includes fan favorites like Wood Sage & Sea Salt, Myrrh & Tonka, and Lime Basil & Mandarin in travel-friendly bottles. Save even more with one of our Macy's promo codes.
This warm, fruity candle will impress your guests. Considering you can enjoy a clean, intense, delicious scent for up to 140 hours for just $59, this is not a deal to pass up. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
Blind buying perfume is always scary, but My Way is a safe bet if you're a sweet, floral scents fan. Popular notes like orange blossom, bergamot, vanilla, and sandalwood have made it a cult favorite. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
I have this Dolce & Gabbana perfume in my collection, one of my yummiest gourmands. The classic Italian dessert panettone serves as inspiration, and its blend of vanilla, candied lemon, and rum nails the vibe. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
When Orebella launched its Nightcap scent, founder Bella Hadid said she wanted to create a grown-up version of the vanilla body sprays we all grew up wearing—and that's what she did. It's a spicy, sexy, mature take with added ginger, cardamom, and guaiac wood notes. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.
Clinique's Happy fragrance has long been a fan-favorite for its joy-inducing combination of fresh grapefruit, bergamot, and spring mimosa. With this sale set, you can experience the fragrance in a full-size bottle, travel spray (which is perfect for keeping in your purse!), and the brand's ultra-popular Black Honey lip gloss. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
This calming candle has notes of sage and lavendar that will help you wind down after a long day (or a frigid commute). Save even more with one of our Target promo codes.
Considering you get two full-sized products at 15 percent off, I'd say this set is a steal. My favorite Laura Mercier scent is Ambre Vanille, a truly warm and cozy vanilla fragrance. Save even more with one of our Laura Mercier promo codes.
This massive bergamot candle will whisk you away to the sunny coast of Southern Italy every time you light it. You'll get plenty of burn time, too—according to the brand, this super-sized candle lasts 180 hours. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
If I didn't know any better, I would think this candle was a piece of home decor—it's that gorgeous. The scent is equally enticing with oud, sandalwood, and patchouli notes. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
With notes of jasmine, vanilla, and lavender, Mon Guerlain is a perfume with peak feminine energy. Reviewers love it for its mature, not-overtly sweet feel, plus many note that its wears for over six to seven hours. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.
If you like heady winter scents that are a little sexy, consider these from Trudon. Cinnamon, clove, and leather mix with cashmere and candied chestnuts. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
If you've ever wanted to test a Tom Ford perfume but couldn't decide which one to start with, consider this discovery set. It includes best-sellers like Tobacco Vanille and Oud Wood, which both fit the cozy vibe. Save even more with one of our SSENSE promo codes.
This candle gets its name from notes like oud wood and smokey embers, so I would say it's pretty warming. Plus, as someone who lives in a pre-war apartment, it will bring the fireplace to me. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
We may be in the dead of winter, but it's never too early to start thinking about your signature summer fragrance. This is a twist on an iconic Dolce & Gabbana perfume, with added peach and a touch of woodiness. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
