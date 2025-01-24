16 Cozy Winter Perfumes and Candles You Can Find On-Sale Right Now

I'm a fragrance lover through and through. Whenever I'm home, you can bet there's a luxurious candle burning somewhere in my apartment—and don't even get me started on my vast collection of the best-ever perfumes . Unfortunately for my monthly budget, I can't just buy every TikTok-viral fragrance that crosses my For You Page (as much as I might want to.) However, I can always make room for a few on-sale cozy winter perfumes and candles.

As a shopping editor, I find nothing more thrilling than finding high-ticket items for less. So, I combined my shopping expertise with my passion for fragrance to scope out the best deals across the web. Lo and behold, my search proved fruitful. I found luxury perfumes from Dolce & Gabbana and Armani alongside cult-favorite scents from brands like Tom Ford , Jo Malone , Orebella , and more. In the candle department, I found a few options you can burn now and keep forever from the same roster of cult-favorite brands.

Keep scrolling to the 16 fragrances I found at a major discount. Whether you're hunting for a Valentine's Day candle to set the mood or simply expanding your perfume collection, there's something for every scent preference on this list. Every pick is also budget-friendly, with a price tag of $200 and under.

Capri Blue Fir & Firewood Jar Candle (Was $38) $30 at Anthropologie It doesn't more wintery than a candle that smells like a fir tree. This one is housed in an on-theme green jar to match. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Jo Malone London 5-Pc. Cologne Discovery Gift Set (Was $135) $108 at Macy's To know Jo Malone London perfumes is to love them, but if you haven't found your favorite yet, this set is a great place to start. It includes fan favorites like Wood Sage & Sea Salt, Myrrh & Tonka, and Lime Basil & Mandarin in travel-friendly bottles. Save even more with one of our Macy's promo codes.

Voluspa Foraged Wildberry Luxe Jar (Was $84) $59 at Revolve This warm, fruity candle will impress your guests. Considering you can enjoy a clean, intense, delicious scent for up to 140 hours for just $59, this is not a deal to pass up. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

Armani Beauty My Way Le Parfum (Was $145) $101 at Neiman Marcus Blind buying perfume is always scary, but My Way is a safe bet if you're a sweet, floral scents fan. Popular notes like orange blossom, bergamot, vanilla, and sandalwood have made it a cult favorite. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

Dolce & Gabbana Devotion Eau De Parfum (Was $156) $116 at Nordstrom Rack I have this Dolce & Gabbana perfume in my collection, one of my yummiest gourmands. The classic Italian dessert panettone serves as inspiration, and its blend of vanilla, candied lemon, and rum nails the vibe. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Orebella Nightcap Deluxe Gift Set (Was $115) $86 at Ulta When Orebella launched its Nightcap scent, founder Bella Hadid said she wanted to create a grown-up version of the vanilla body sprays we all grew up wearing—and that's what she did. It's a spicy, sexy, mature take with added ginger, cardamom, and guaiac wood notes. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.

Clinique Perfectly Happy Fragrance + Lip Gloss Set (Was $80) $60 at QVC Clinique's Happy fragrance has long been a fan-favorite for its joy-inducing combination of fresh grapefruit, bergamot, and spring mimosa. With this sale set, you can experience the fragrance in a full-size bottle, travel spray (which is perfect for keeping in your purse!), and the brand's ultra-popular Black Honey lip gloss. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.

Threshold Wood Lidded Glass Wellness Calm Candle (Was $14) $12 at Target This calming candle has notes of sage and lavendar that will help you wind down after a long day (or a frigid commute). Save even more with one of our Target promo codes.

Laura Mercier Body & Fragrance Bundle (Was $172) $146 at Laura Mercier Considering you get two full-sized products at 15 percent off, I'd say this set is a steal. My favorite Laura Mercier scent is Ambre Vanille, a truly warm and cozy vanilla fragrance. Save even more with one of our Laura Mercier promo codes.

MALIN and GOETZ Bergamot Scented Super Candle Limited Edition 27 Oz. (Was $165) $116 at Bloomingdale's This massive bergamot candle will whisk you away to the sunny coast of Southern Italy every time you light it. You'll get plenty of burn time, too—according to the brand, this super-sized candle lasts 180 hours. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Soho Home Verona Scented Candle - Leather & Oud (Was $115) $58 at Net-a-Porter If I didn't know any better, I would think this candle was a piece of home decor—it's that gorgeous. The scent is equally enticing with oud, sandalwood, and patchouli notes. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau De Parfum (Was $98) $60 at Sephora With notes of jasmine, vanilla, and lavender, Mon Guerlain is a perfume with peak feminine energy. Reviewers love it for its mature, not-overtly sweet feel, plus many note that its wears for over six to seven hours. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.

Trudon Astral Gabriel and Gloria Scented Candles Duo (Was $140) $98 at Farfetch If you like heady winter scents that are a little sexy, consider these from Trudon. Cinnamon, clove, and leather mix with cashmere and candied chestnuts. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Tom Ford Private Blend Mini Discovery Set (Was $65) $52 at SSENSE If you've ever wanted to test a Tom Ford perfume but couldn't decide which one to start with, consider this discovery set. It includes best-sellers like Tobacco Vanille and Oud Wood, which both fit the cozy vibe. Save even more with one of our SSENSE promo codes.

Nest New York Hearth 3-Wick Candle (Was $87) $61 at Saks Fifth Avenue This candle gets its name from notes like oud wood and smokey embers, so I would say it's pretty warming. Plus, as someone who lives in a pre-war apartment, it will bring the fireplace to me. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Vibes Eau De Toilette (Was $140) $98 at Nordstrom We may be in the dead of winter, but it's never too early to start thinking about your signature summer fragrance. This is a twist on an iconic Dolce & Gabbana perfume, with added peach and a touch of woodiness. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors