The 18 Absolute Best Beauty Looks of the 2018 Oscars

This year's red carpet was absolute perfection.
The 2018 Oscars are happening right now in Los Angeles, California, where the red carpet is already swarming with the most perfectly red-lipped, glossy-waved, and straight-up bronzed celebrities in the world. And we're here for all of them. Click through to see our favorite looks, ahead.
The Look: Draped '80s blush and a swooping, side-parted lob.
The Look: A classic swept-back French Twist with wine-red lips.
The Look: Voluminous, perm-level waves, matte terra-cotta lips, and hazy winged shadow.
The Look: A brand-new cropped bob with gently flushed cheeks.
The Look: Another haircut! A blunt, center-parted bob (with grown-out roots! What!) and super-minimal makeup.
The Look: Sleek topknot, glowing skin, and smoked-out chocolate eyeshadow.
The Look: A sleek, angled lob, matte burgundy lips, silver shadow, and absolutely zero eyeliner.
The Look: Behold the ultimate slicked-back, kinky-curly ponytail with ultra-glam eyelashes and nude lips.
The Look: 18th-century vibes with an incredibly thick updo adorned with itty bitty rosebuds.
The Look: Pastel, iridescent eyes, nude lips, and the straightest center part we've ever seen.
The Look: Princess, princess, princess: face-framing waves, inky-black liner, and jeweled lips FTW.
The Look: Romantic, mermaid-esque curls.
The Look: Buttery-blonde hair, neutral eyeshadow, and fuchsia lips.
The Look: Slick waves, mauve lips, and super-thick lashes.
The Look: Ultra-bronzed, highlighted skin with jewel-lined under-eyes.
The Look: Flushed cheeks and a soft, swept-back chignon.
The Look: Copper eyeshadow and smooth, Old Hollywood waves.
The Look: Matte berry lips, strong brows, and crazy soft waves.