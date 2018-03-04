Today's Top Stories
The 18 Absolute Best Beauty Looks of the 2018 Oscars

This year's red carpet was absolute perfection.

The 2018 Oscars are happening right now in Los Angeles, California, where the red carpet is already swarming with the most perfectly red-lipped, glossy-waved, and straight-up bronzed celebrities in the world. And we're here for all of them. Click through to see our favorite looks, ahead.

1 of 18
Getty Images
Emma Stone

The Look: Draped '80s blush and a swooping, side-parted lob.

2 of 18
Getty Images
Gal Gadot

The Look: A classic swept-back French Twist with wine-red lips.

3 of 18
Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence

The Look: Voluminous, perm-level waves, matte terra-cotta lips, and hazy winged shadow.

4 of 18
Getty Images
Margot Robbie

The Look: A brand-new cropped bob with gently flushed cheeks.

5 of 18
Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan

The Look: Another haircut! A blunt, center-parted bob (with grown-out roots! What!) and super-minimal makeup.

6 of 18
Getty Images
Zendaya

The Look: Sleek topknot, glowing skin, and smoked-out chocolate eyeshadow.

7 of 18
Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson

The Look: A sleek, angled lob, matte burgundy lips, silver shadow, and absolutely zero eyeliner.

8 of 18
Getty Images
Viola Davis

The Look: Behold the ultimate slicked-back, kinky-curly ponytail with ultra-glam eyelashes and nude lips.

9 of 18
Getty Images
Andra Day

The Look: 18th-century vibes with an incredibly thick updo adorned with itty bitty rosebuds.

10 of 18
Getty Images
Gina Rodriguez

The Look: Pastel, iridescent eyes, nude lips, and the straightest center part we've ever seen.

11 of 18
Getty Images
Salma Hayek

The Look: Princess, princess, princess: face-framing waves, inky-black liner, and jeweled lips FTW.

12 of 18
Getty Images
Betty Gabriel

The Look: Romantic, mermaid-esque curls.

13 of 18
Getty Images
Elisabeth Moss

The Look: Buttery-blonde hair, neutral eyeshadow, and fuchsia lips.

14 of 18
Getty Images
Wendi McLendon-Covey

The Look: Slick waves, mauve lips, and super-thick lashes.

15 of 18
Getty Images
Blanca Blanco

The Look: Ultra-bronzed, highlighted skin with jewel-lined under-eyes.

16 of 18
Getty Images
Mirai Nagasu

The Look: Flushed cheeks and a soft, swept-back chignon.

17 of 18
Getty Images
Allison Williams

The Look: Copper eyeshadow and smooth, Old Hollywood waves.

18 of 18
Getty Images
Zoey Deutch

The Look: Matte berry lips, strong brows, and crazy soft waves.

