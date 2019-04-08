image
Today's Top Stories
1
Women of the Hour: Thandie, Elisabeth, and Sandra
image
2
20 New Beauty Products at Sephora You Need
image
3
How to Express Gratitude Without Feeling Awkward
image
4
AOC Proves Pantsuits Don't Have to Be Boring
Bumble Mag
5
What You Should Know About Bumble's New Magazine

These Korean Skincare Products Were Voted the Very Best of 2019

Snail serum is a winner.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

The massive world of Korean beauty products can feel intimidating to navigate—there are so many products. It's no secret that K-beauty products come with innovative formulas that are highly praised and promise to give you porcelain-like skin. Yes, please. It feels extra reassuring when these products are award-winning, and backed with a stamp of approval from a Korean beauty guru, licensed esthetician, and founder of Peach & Lily, Alicia Yoon.

The 2nd annual Peach & Lily K-Beauty Awards list is out, with a fresh line-up of winners here to give your skin the ultimate glow-up. According to the brand, these products underwent a "rigorous selection process," and less than 5 percent made the final cut. Elements like sales, consumer review scores, and global and community presence were all taken into consideration during the selection process. Ahead, find the 17 best Korean beauty products of 2019, according to Yoon, who walks us through why each deserve an award—and a chance with your skin.

1 of 17
image
Courtesy
Ampoule Serum

Eco Your Skin Meso Ampoule, $130

"Rejuvenates skin with micro-spicules sans the irritation."

SHOP IT

2 of 17
image
Courtesy
All-in-One Moisture Pads

Peach & Lily Lazy Day All-in-One Moisture Pads, $39

"Your entire skincare routine condensed into one step."

SHOP IT

3 of 17
image
Courtesy
Snail Repair Serum

Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule, $27

"Treats dark spots, uneven tone, dullness."

SHOP IT

4 of 17
image
Courtesy
S-Energy Repair Eye Cream

Shangpree S-Energy Repair Eye Cream, $120

"Creamy texture that helps brighten and tighten the eye area."

SHOP IT

5 of 17
image
Courtesy
24-hour Secret Mist Plus

Ground Plan 24-hour Secret Mist Plus, $38

"Helps banish redness and soothe irritation."

SHOP IT

6 of 17
image
Courtesy
Jeju Lotus Leaf Essence

The Pure Lotus Jeju Lotus Leaf Essence, $64

"Blasts skin with hydration and helps minimize pores."

SHOP IT

7 of 17
image
Courtesy
Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask

Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask, $43

"A professional-grade exfoliating mask that even sensitive skin can use regularly."

SHOP IT

8 of 17
image
Courtesy
Hyalu Serum

Miwaji Hyalu Serum Veil, $120

"Uniquely formulated to deliver the deepest hydration."

SHOP IT

9 of 17
image
Courtesy
Citrus-Honey Aqua Glow

Peach Slices Citrus-Honey Aqua Glow, $12

"Super lightweight moisturizer that helps brighten skin."

SHOP IT

10 of 17
image
Courtesy
Marine Jewel Capsules

Shangpree Marine Jewel Capsules, $135

"Reverses signs of aging in biodegradable capsules. "

SHOP IT

11 of 17
image
Courtesy
Botanical Nutrition Power Toner

Be the Skin Botanical Nutrition Power Toner, $29

"Balances skin and leaves it soft and supple."

SHOP IT

12 of 17
image
Courtesy
Gel to Water Cleanser

Lagom Gel to Water Cleanser, $20

"A gentle water-based step in a double cleanse."

SHOP IT

13 of 17
image
Courtesy
Acne Spot Dots

Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, $5

"Fast-acting patches that help blemishes disappear."

SHOP IT

14 of 17
image
Courtesy
Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm

Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm, $39

"Dissolves even the toughest makeup quickly without stripping skin dry."

SHOP IT

15 of 17
image
Courtesy
Bedside Mask

Eco Your Skin Bedside Mask, $26

"Helps you wake up with baby-soft skin."

SHOP IT

16 of 17
image
Courtesy
Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream, $40

"The perfect moisturizer that leaves skin dewy but matte."

SHOP IT

17 of 17
image
Courtesy
Glass Skin Refining Serum

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum, $39

"The serum that does it all—hydrates, soothes, refines, and protects skin!"

SHOP IT

Next
20 New Beauty Products at Sephora You Need
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR The Secret to Jennifer Garner’s Ageless Skin
image Dove's New Project Highlights Diversity in Beauty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Patrick Ta Launched a Makeup Line for Glowy Skin
image
The 14 Best Eye Creams for Dark Circles
image Meghan's Wedding Florist Launched Her Own Line
image Why Meghan Markle Likes to Do Her Own Makeup
image Céline Dion Is L'Oréal’s New Global Spokesperson
image How to Make Your Bikini Wax Completely Painless
image Meghan Markle's $8 Skincare Secret
image Everything You Need to Know About Cosmetic Ink