The massive world of Korean beauty products can feel intimidating to navigate—there are so many products. It's no secret that K-beauty products come with innovative formulas that are highly praised and promise to give you porcelain-like skin. Yes, please. It feels extra reassuring when these products are award-winning, and backed with a stamp of approval from a Korean beauty guru, licensed esthetician, and founder of Peach & Lily, Alicia Yoon.

The 2nd annual Peach & Lily K-Beauty Awards list is out, with a fresh line-up of winners here to give your skin the ultimate glow-up. According to the brand, these products underwent a "rigorous selection process," and less than 5 percent made the final cut. Elements like sales, consumer review scores, and global and community presence were all taken into consideration during the selection process. Ahead, find the 17 best Korean beauty products of 2019, according to Yoon, who walks us through why each deserve an award—and a chance with your skin.