Snail serum is a winner.
The massive world of Korean beauty products can feel intimidating to navigate—there are so many products. It's no secret that K-beauty products come with innovative formulas that are highly praised and promise to give you porcelain-like skin. Yes, please. It feels extra reassuring when these products are award-winning, and backed with a stamp of approval from a Korean beauty guru, licensed esthetician, and founder of Peach & Lily, Alicia Yoon.
The 2nd annual Peach & Lily K-Beauty Awards list is out, with a fresh line-up of winners here to give your skin the ultimate glow-up. According to the brand, these products underwent a "rigorous selection process," and less than 5 percent made the final cut. Elements like sales, consumer review scores, and global and community presence were all taken into consideration during the selection process. Ahead, find the 17 best Korean beauty products of 2019, according to Yoon, who walks us through why each deserve an award—and a chance with your skin.
Eco Your Skin Meso Ampoule, $130
"Rejuvenates skin with micro-spicules sans the irritation."
Peach & Lily Lazy Day All-in-One Moisture Pads, $39
"Your entire skincare routine condensed into one step."
Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule, $27
"Treats dark spots, uneven tone, dullness."
Shangpree S-Energy Repair Eye Cream, $120
"Creamy texture that helps brighten and tighten the eye area."
Ground Plan 24-hour Secret Mist Plus, $38
"Helps banish redness and soothe irritation."
The Pure Lotus Jeju Lotus Leaf Essence, $64
"Blasts skin with hydration and helps minimize pores."
Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask, $43
"A professional-grade exfoliating mask that even sensitive skin can use regularly."
Miwaji Hyalu Serum Veil, $120
"Uniquely formulated to deliver the deepest hydration."
Peach Slices Citrus-Honey Aqua Glow, $12
"Super lightweight moisturizer that helps brighten skin."
Shangpree Marine Jewel Capsules, $135
"Reverses signs of aging in biodegradable capsules. "
Be the Skin Botanical Nutrition Power Toner, $29
"Balances skin and leaves it soft and supple."
Lagom Gel to Water Cleanser, $20
"A gentle water-based step in a double cleanse."
Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, $5
"Fast-acting patches that help blemishes disappear."
Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm, $39
"Dissolves even the toughest makeup quickly without stripping skin dry."
Eco Your Skin Bedside Mask, $26
"Helps you wake up with baby-soft skin."
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream, $40
"The perfect moisturizer that leaves skin dewy but matte."
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum, $39
"The serum that does it all—hydrates, soothes, refines, and protects skin!"