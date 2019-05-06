20 May Sephora Launches That Will Change Your Life

May is bringing the beauty heat.
You already know you've been itching to find a new summer scent. Or, perhaps a popping new brow gel? Or a better bronzer? Now is the time to shop the buzziest Sephora launches that just hit the shelves. Each month, shiny newbies are waiting behind those tall glass doors (or you know, behind your computer screen) ready to be worn on your face. What are you waiting for? With summer coming, the ultimate glow-up lies in new-and-improved formulas. Shopping at Sephora can be overwhelming, so consider me your beauty superhero because I did all the work for you. Ahead, the 20 new launches I can't stop talking about that you need to try ASAP.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel, $18
If you stan Anastasia Beverly Hills' cult-favorite Dipbrow Pomade, you'll love this new gel formula even more. With a single swipe, you'll be able to pull off the illusion of perfectly full and defined brows because of its super-pigmented gel formula that won't even move with water.
Dior J'adore Huile Divine Dry Silky Body & Hair Oil, $57
Tank top season is upon us, which means you need an oil that'll work overtime to keep your skin glistening when the sun hits. This fast-absorbing body and hair dry oil is made of calming essential oils to soothe and smooth your skin. Bonus: It smells like the most gorgeous bouquet of flowers.
bareMinerals Endless Summer Bronzer, $29
You know a bronzer is actually amazing when it flawlessly does 2/2 of things: it suits your skin tone without making you look chalky, while simultaneously blessing your skin with a sun-kissed glow. From fair, medium, to deep skin tones, this mineral powder will complement your complexion and give you the ultimate radiance.
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle En Rose, $96
If fresh floral fragrances are your love language, you've just met your match. Top notes of red fruit accord, peony, and rose are swirling around in this gorgeous bottle, and simply smell meant to be.
Tarte Big Ego Mascara, $23
Score the falsie effect without the risk of your lashes falling out with this ultra-volumizing mascara made of clean ingredients. Warning: if "natural" lashes are your thing, move far, far away.
Moroccanoil Home & Away Restorative Mask Duo, $48
Treat your hair to some TLC with this mask made of argan oil, shea butter, and caryocar brasiliense fruit oil to strengthen weak and damaged hair. Once the vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids settle into your cuticles, your hair will feel so soft and healthy.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder, $49
Ever since celebrity makeup artist Nam Vo demonstrated the magic of this blurring powder on my skin, I've been telling the whole world about it. So, it's your turn to hear me rave about this now: This pearl pigment-infused powder will control shine, blur your imperfections, and give your skin the most insanely-amazing glow.
Eve Lom The Essential Moisture Cream, $15
Think of this moisturizer like a tall liter of water for your skin. You need it. We've gone over this a million times now: You know how important it is to keep your hydration levels high. And this multitasking moisturizer works to smooth fine lines and even out your skin tone.
Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Face Palette, $75
Honestly, this is one of those highlighters that speak for itself. One look at this lit palette is all the proof you need that these shades are seriously stunning. Plus, the polymers will give your skin a soft, light-diffusing effect.
Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick, $20
I mean, how satisfying does a "juicy satin finish" sound? Cloak your lips in a high-impact wash of color with shades that will surely take your selfies to the next level. And when it comes to selfies, Rihanna knows best.
Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer, $112
Yes, you absolutely deserve a glow-up brought to you by the one and only Tom Ford. This bronzer, made of plant-derived butters, will melt right onto your skin leaving behind a buildable, subtle kiss of shimmer.
Cover FX Brightening Booster Drops, $45
Do certain areas of your skin look a bit more dull than others? Same. These brightening drops, which are powered by vitamin c (AKA the beauty world's #1 brightening ingredient), allow you to target specific areas of your skin that need an extra hit of luminosity to even out your skin.
Bite Beauty Agave+ Nighttime Lip Therapy, $22
Praise be: You can kiss the days of waking up with chapped lips buh-bye with this lip sleeping mask. Its balm-to-oil formula nourishes your lips with botanical oils and antioxidants overnight that lock in moisture that lingers for hours on end.
Becca Skin Love Glow Shield Prime & Set Mist, $32
Instead of sticking to the same setting spray that feels like you're attacking your face with a water gun, and is probably filled with alcohol, try this. This prime and set mist feels like the exact opposite and is made of good-for-you ingredients. It releases a fine mist that drenches your skin in hydration, sets your makeup, and smells like a tropical vacation.
Ouai After Sun Body Soother, $25
A relaxing day laying out in the sun can turn into a sun-damaged skin disaster QUICKLY. You can avoid that with this cooling body moisturizer spray that soothes redness and replenishes the skin with calming ingredients.
Nars Orgasm Liquid Highlighter, $30
Recently, Nars expanded its ridiculously popular Orgasm shade with an entire line. In sweltering weather (summer is coming!), opt for a lightweight liquid highlighter that feels like nothing on your skin but surely looks like something. This peachy pink shade has a hint of gold and feels like summer.
Estèe Lauder Nutritious Super-Pomegranate Radiant Energy 2-in-1 Cleansing Foam, $32
What's better than one product? Well, none other than a two-in-one. This gentle foam uses the purifying powers of pomegranate to wash away impurities. It also doubles as a two-minute mask to replenish elasticity in the skin.
Kat Von D Go Big or Go Home Mascara, $23
The name says it all: "Go Big or Go Home." This mascara will super-size your lashes in seconds. And you won't have raccoon eyes from fall-out by the end of the day because its plant-based waxes, sunflower and olive oil, keep it from flaking.
La Mer The Concentrate, $370
I'm convinced this stuff puts some sort of good spell on my skin. Any time I see a pimple brewing, I let this miracle broth-infused treatment marinate on the spot, and I visibly see my breakout disappear. I swear it's magic, and worth every hard-earned penny.
Jo Malone London, $140
This warm, sweet, light-as-air fragrance looks like happiness in a bottle doesn't it? Well, it is, and it will envelop your senses with deliciously-scented jasmine petals and ylang ylang.
