20 May Sephora Launches That Will Change Your Life

You already know you've been itching to find a new summer scent. Or, perhaps a popping new brow gel? Or a better bronzer? Now is the time to shop the buzziest Sephora launches that just hit the shelves. Each month, shiny newbies are waiting behind those tall glass doors (or you know, behind your computer screen) ready to be worn on your face. What are you waiting for? With summer coming, the ultimate glow-up lies in new-and-improved formulas. Shopping at Sephora can be overwhelming, so consider me your beauty superhero because I did all the work for you. Ahead, the 20 new launches I can't stop talking about that you need to try ASAP.