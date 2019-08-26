image
The Best Beauty Looks of the 2019 VMAs

Celebs came all the way through!

image
By Maya Allen
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

I'm here to inform you that the 2019 VMAs, one of Hollywood's most iconic award shows, has commenced. The beauty looks are very much so up to par. Celebs have a lot to live up to on this carpet. No one will ever forget Lil' Kim's purple wig to go with her pasties at the 1999 VMAs and J.Lo's all-white bandana hair look in the 2000s. It's a new era, and stars who walked today's red carpet did not come to play. In anticipation of fire performances from Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and more Zara Larsson walked the red carpet in blush pink monochromatic makeup, and Megan Thee Stallion looked stunning with her golden goddess complexion. In case you couldn't keep up with all the banging beauty looks on your Instagram timeline, click through for the hair and makeup moment's you don't want to miss.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Getty Images
H.E.R.'s Extra-Long Box Braids
1 of 10
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images
Bella Hadid's High Pony
2 of 10
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images
Snooki's Bright Pink Streaks
3 of 10
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images
Adriana Lima's Wet 'N Wavy Hair
4 of 10
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images
Normani's Lavender-Dusted Eyeshadow
5 of 10
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion's Bronzey Glow
6 of 10
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Getty Images
Zara Larsson's Fairy Pink Eyes
7 of 10
image
Getty Images
Taylor Swift's Bright Coral Lip
8 of 10
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Lizzo's Red Lip and Big Hair
9 of 10
image
Getty Images
Keke Palmer's Yellow Eyeshadow and Braided Bun
10 of 10
