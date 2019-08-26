I'm here to inform you that the 2019 VMAs, one of Hollywood's most iconic award shows, has commenced. The beauty looks are very much so up to par. Celebs have a lot to live up to on this carpet. No one will ever forget Lil' Kim's purple wig to go with her pasties at the 1999 VMAs and J.Lo's all-white bandana hair look in the 2000s. It's a new era, and stars who walked today's red carpet did not come to play. In anticipation of fire performances from Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and more Zara Larsson walked the red carpet in blush pink monochromatic makeup, and Megan Thee Stallion looked stunning with her golden goddess complexion. In case you couldn't keep up with all the banging beauty looks on your Instagram timeline, click through for the hair and makeup moment's you don't want to miss.