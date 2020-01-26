The Most Fire Beauty Looks of the 2020 Grammys

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and more did not come to play.
Sorry (not sorry) to all other award shows, but musicians have way more fun when it comes to beauty looks. There's nothing wrong with classic glam, but non-boring beauty looks are so much more exciting. Performers are used to being the center of attention, so it's only right that they grace the red carpet with head-turning hair and makeup looks worth swooning over. THis year, the biggest stars in the biz did not dissapoint. From Lizzo's metallic makeup to Jameela Jamils' electric blue eyeshadow, click through for the looks worth saving for inspo later.
Lizzo doubled as a vintage glamour queen in soft, s-waves done by Shelby Swain using GHD hair tools and a smokey makeup courtesy of Alexx Mayo who used the Urban Decay NAKED Heat palette on her lids and KISS Lash Couture LuXtensions Collection in the style Velvet. That glowing complexion of hers was prepped with the DERMAFLASH LUXE device.
This flirty flip added extra flair to Ariana Grande's signature ponytail. Her sassy pony fits her dramatic Disney princess dress to a T.
Try not to be distracted by Priyanka's plunging neckline. Celeb stylist used Great Lengths extensions and KMS/Goldwell products for her sleek style. As for her makeup, Mary Phillips used all Pat McGrath Labs' products for her glam, including the Lust Gloss in Flesh 6.
FKA Twigs is a vision with her brushed-up brows and winged shadow, perfected by Kabuki using Pat McGrath Labs products.
This shine though is all thanks to Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray and T3 styling products.“Lilly has amazing long hair and with the off the shoulder dress we wanted to create a super tight ponytail with a small part for detail and effect, which shows off her face and doesn’t take away from the dress," stylist Laura Polko said describing her look.
Get into Jameela Jamil's electric blue eyeshadow to complement her gorgeous gown. We stan.
Turner's leading all the way into winter with this deep wine-colored lip, which pairs perfectly with her simple and sleek hairstyle.
Okay, H.E.R.'s lavender dusted eyeshadow and coral lip is one thing and her intricately styled baby hair is another. A queen if I've ever seen one.
Can someone tell me how Gwen Stefani looks exactly the same after all these years!?! QTNA. What I do know for sure is this slicked-back style was done by Celebrity Stylist Danilo who used Suave Professionals Flexible Control Finishing Hairspray to lock the look in place.
I'm so here for Jojo's wet and wavy texture and classic smokey eye.
Billy Porter did not come to play with y'all. Did you expect him to pair his sparkly aqua suit with anything less than a cut crease winged eyeshadow and silver lipstick?
Spanish singer Rosalía stunned the red carpet with makeup done by Ariel Tejada using Lashify Gossamer lashes from the bold collection. This beachy texture was created by stylist Jesus Guerrer who used GHD tools to style and OGX Fade-Defying + Orchid Oil Color Protect Oil as a final step.
Lana Del Rey is never not breathtaking, especially with her signature feline flicked liner look.
Camila Cabello looks fire with her lustrous shine-blinding style, which is courtesy of L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Strong Hold spray done by celeb stylist Dimitris Giannetos.
Liza Koshy's rocking wet waves for the win. "The key to a wet look is making sure you start with hair that is super hydrated so that the look remains shiny and glossy for the entire night," her stylist Aviva Perea explained in a press release. Perea used Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Conditioner for long-lasting hydration.