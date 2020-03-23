image
Today's Top Stories
1
“I’m Homeless—How Can I Self-Quarantine?”
image
2
50 Easy At-Home Vodka Cocktail Recipes
image
3
Zoey Deutch's High-Low Skincare Obsessions
image
4
The Best Classic Movies on Netflix
image
5
How to Hang Out With Friends During Quarantine

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Making Me Want to Get Dressed Again

I've lost track of what day of quarantine it is.

image
Design By Morgan McMullen

The ultimate sale for beauty lovers is here: Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty. From March 15 to April 4 (yes, that's three weeks), the retailer is offering a rare opportunity to save on your favorite beauty products and adding new deals to its site every day. To make it easy we're sharing some of our favorite deals, below, and a couple that are coming up. Go ahead and bookmark this page; we have a feeling you'll be shopping this sale more than once...

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Collagen Boosting Renewal Mask
Leaders
SHOP IT

$5
$3.50

Take your self-care routine up a couple notches with a new sheet mask...or three. This option from Leaders is designed to improve your skin's elasticity, boost firmness, and reduce the appearance of fine lines. 

2 Prep + Prime Lip
MAC
SHOP IT

$19
$9.50

Keep your pout looking its best around the clock with MAC's Prep + Prime Lip. This based layer is designed to moisturize your lips and help your favorite products glide on—and stay there. 

3 PRO Amazonian Clay Palette
Tarte
SHOP IT

$49
$34.30

If you want to give the "no makeup" makeup look a try, check out this palette from Tarte. 

4 Creator Face Palette
PÜR
SHOP IT

$42
$29.40

On the other hand, if you want to take your smokey eye to the next level there are crazy discounts on plenty of shadow palettes, including this chic option from PÜR. 

5 Huge Extreme Lash Mascara
Stila
SHOP IT

$23
$16.10

Speaking of creating enviable eyes, you can enjoy 30 percent off Stila's mascara. With nearly 1,000 positive reviews, the brand's Huge Extreme Lash Mascara is well worth the investment. 

6 Always Sharp Waterproof Kohl Liner
Smashbox
SHOP IT

$21
$14.70

Consider eyeliner the finishing touch to your everyday makeup look. With a precise tip and self-sharpening design, Smashbox's liner is beloved by rookies and makeup artists alike.

7 Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
PEACH & LILY
SHOP IT

$40
$28

Give your skin a little pick-me-up with Peach & Lily's Matcha-infused cream. With ingredients like cape lilac extract, niacinamide, adenosine, and (of course) matcha, this cream is designed to moisturize and brighten your skin.

8 Purifying Cleansing Gel
Boscia
SHOP IT

$28
$14

Behind every good skincare routine is a gentle yet effective cleanser. Boscia's formula is designed to remove dirt and grime without stripping you skin of all its natural oils. Oh, and did we mention it's 50 percent off?

9 Smashbox Gloss Angeles Lip Gloss
Smashbox
SHOP IT

$20
$14

Mark your calendars: On March 29, Ulta will slash the prices of Smashbox's beloved lip gloss that comes in 14 different colors. 

10 Gimme Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel
Benefit Cosmetics
SHOP IT

$24
$12  

...And on April 4, you can score 50 percent off (!!) Benefit's popular brow gel that creates a natural fullness and definition. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image What to Buy at Nordstrom's Flash Sale Right Now
image Sephora Is Selling Kat Von D Lipstick for $8
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Outdoor Fellow Winter Candles Are On Sale
image Nike's Having an Amazing Flash Sale Today
image There's a Great Pair of Everlane Pants On Sale
image What to Shop at Anthro's 48-Hour Flash Sale
image Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe at The Outnet's Sale
image You Can Buy Adidas Sneakers for $40 Right Now
image Stock Up on Spring Essentials at Nordstrom's Sale
image Anthro's Popular Volcano Candle Is On Sale