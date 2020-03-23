Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
I've lost track of what day of quarantine it is.
The ultimate sale for beauty lovers is here: Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty. From March 15 to April 4 (yes, that's three weeks), the retailer is offering a rare opportunity to save on your favorite beauty products and adding new deals to its site every day. To make it easy we're sharing some of our favorite deals, below, and a couple that are coming up. Go ahead and bookmark this page; we have a feeling you'll be shopping this sale more than once...
$5
$3.50
Take your self-care routine up a couple notches with a new sheet mask...or three. This option from Leaders is designed to improve your skin's elasticity, boost firmness, and reduce the appearance of fine lines.
$19
$9.50
Keep your pout looking its best around the clock with MAC's Prep + Prime Lip. This based layer is designed to moisturize your lips and help your favorite products glide on—and stay there.
$49$34.30
If you want to give the "no makeup" makeup look a try, check out this palette from Tarte.
$42
$29.40
On the other hand, if you want to take your smokey eye to the next level there are crazy discounts on plenty of shadow palettes, including this chic option from PÜR.
$23
$16.10
Speaking of creating enviable eyes, you can enjoy 30 percent off Stila's mascara. With nearly 1,000 positive reviews, the brand's Huge Extreme Lash Mascara is well worth the investment.
$21
$14.70
Consider eyeliner the finishing touch to your everyday makeup look. With a precise tip and self-sharpening design, Smashbox's liner is beloved by rookies and makeup artists alike.
$40
$28
Give your skin a little pick-me-up with Peach & Lily's Matcha-infused cream. With ingredients like cape lilac extract, niacinamide, adenosine, and (of course) matcha, this cream is designed to moisturize and brighten your skin.
$28
$14
Behind every good skincare routine is a gentle yet effective cleanser. Boscia's formula is designed to remove dirt and grime without stripping you skin of all its natural oils. Oh, and did we mention it's 50 percent off?
$20
$14
Mark your calendars: On March 29, Ulta will slash the prices of Smashbox's beloved lip gloss that comes in 14 different colors.
$24
$12
...And on April 4, you can score 50 percent off (!!) Benefit's popular brow gel that creates a natural fullness and definition.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.