Sephora's Spring Sale Is Here and I'm Buying Everything

When Benefit's They're Real! mascara is on sale, you know it's good.

By Kelsey Mulvey
Design By Morgan McMullen

It's day 42 of quarantine (I honestly can't remember the last time I put on makeup!), and I'm starting to think it's time to take my cosmetics bag out of hiding. The motivation? Right now, Sephora is offering loyalty members steep discounts on a bunch of popular products. It doesn't matter if you want to splurge on a fancy hairdryer, treat yourself to some skincare products, or finally perfect that smoke eye, Sephora's spring savings event has something for everyone. So, how much can you expect to save? Well, it depends. Rogue members will score 20 percent off until May 1, while VIB shoppers can enjoy 15 percent off select products through Wednesday, April 29. If you're new to Sephora's loyalty program, you can sign up now and save as a brand-new Insider, where you'll receive special savings until Monday, April 27. Take a peek at what we're buying, below.

1 Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Sephora
SHOP IT

$20
$18

Thanks to Laneige's sleeping mask, it's possible to score a smooth, moisturized pout overnight. 

2 Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition with Red Case
Dyson Sephora
SHOP IT

$399
$359.10

Dyson's ultra-popular, award-winning hair dryer is on sale, so  now's the time to buy it. As someone who has used the Supersonic for years, I can confidently say it's worth the price. 

3 Airwrap Styler
Dyson Sephora
SHOP IT

$549
$494.10

On the other hand, if you want to upgrade your curling iron, Dyson's Airwrap styler is a great option. 

4 Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer: Double Take Duo
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Sephora
SHOP IT

$29
$26.10

Fenty's lip bomb combo will give your pout a subtle shimmer for that next Zoom meeting. 

5 They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics Sephora
SHOP IT

$25
$22.50

Give your eyes a little oomph with Benefit's popular They're Real! mascara designed to lengthen your lashes. Your friends will think you're wearing falsies during virtual happy hour. 

6 Beautyblender
Beauty Blender Sephora
SHOP IT

$20
$18

Sephora's Spring Savings event is a great opportunity to buy the essentials, like Beautyblender's viral sponges.

7 Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop! Sephora
SHOP IT

$36
$32.40

Pro tip: Buy sunscreen on sale now and you'll have everything you need once you're able to go outside again.

8 C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum
Drunk Elephant Sephora
SHOP IT

$80
$72 

Compatible with most skin types, Drunk Elephant's serum is designed to firm and brighten your face.

9 Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte Sephora
SHOP IT

$39
$35.10

Perfect your smokey eye with Tarte's eye shadow palette. There's a reason why it has over 3,000 popular reviews and a 4.7/5 rating on Sephora's site.

10 Face Mask
Sephora Collection
SHOP IT

$6
$5.40

Brb as I stock up on sheet masks. We could all use some pampering right about now...

