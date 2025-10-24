If there was an award for "Haircut of the Year," it would certainly belong to the blunt bob. Not only is it a classic cut that looks good on pretty much every hair type and texture, there are also tons of ways you can style it and have fun with it—and Ego Nwodim is reminding me why retro, flippy ends is becoming one of my favorite styles of them all.

On Oct. 23, the Saturday Night Live alum attended an event with Interview Magazine and Cartier in New York City, where she stunned in a green sequin wrap dress with metallic, open-toe heels. Her glam was equally as chic, as it featured a '90s supermodel lip, a neutral smokey eye, and a chin-length bob with flipped ends.

Ego Nwodim steps out in New York City on Oct. 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The flippy bob was popular in the '60s, though it had a resurgence in the '90s and early 2000s and has slowly been making a comeback in recent years. It can add a bit of shape to a bob while still managing to keep your style looking sophisticated and elegant.

This has been a huge year for the blunt bob, though the flipped end trend has also gotten a co-sign from several other celebrities over the last few months. Tyla, for example, wore a flippy bob with a braided side part during a Pandora event in New York City a few months ago, and Allison Janney was spotted wearing the look earlier this spring.

To mimic Ego Nwodim's flippy bob, read ahead for a few styling essentials.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors