Ego Nwodim's Take On the Flippy Bob Is Simply Perfect
No notes.
If there was an award for "Haircut of the Year," it would certainly belong to the blunt bob. Not only is it a classic cut that looks good on pretty much every hair type and texture, there are also tons of ways you can style it and have fun with it—and Ego Nwodim is reminding me why retro, flippy ends is becoming one of my favorite styles of them all.
On Oct. 23, the Saturday Night Live alum attended an event with Interview Magazine and Cartier in New York City, where she stunned in a green sequin wrap dress with metallic, open-toe heels. Her glam was equally as chic, as it featured a '90s supermodel lip, a neutral smokey eye, and a chin-length bob with flipped ends.
The flippy bob was popular in the '60s, though it had a resurgence in the '90s and early 2000s and has slowly been making a comeback in recent years. It can add a bit of shape to a bob while still managing to keep your style looking sophisticated and elegant.
This has been a huge year for the blunt bob, though the flipped end trend has also gotten a co-sign from several other celebrities over the last few months. Tyla, for example, wore a flippy bob with a braided side part during a Pandora event in New York City a few months ago, and Allison Janney was spotted wearing the look earlier this spring.
To mimic Ego Nwodim's flippy bob, read ahead for a few styling essentials.
This serum tackles two issues at once. It provides heat protection and prevents frizz so your final look can be as smooth as possible.
Need to keep your hair smooth and shiny in humid weather? A few spritzes of this will have you covered.
If you prefer to wear a deep side part, have some fun with it by using a decorative pin to pin your hair to the side.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.