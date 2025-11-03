Cardi B Makes Her NFL WAG Debut With a Burgundy Birkin and a Patriots-Inspired Bottega Veneta 'Fit

This football season, Cardi B is to the New England Patriots what Taylor Swift is to the Kansas City Chiefs: their head WAG. On November 2, the star made her NFL debut while her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

For her first-ever game as a NFL girlfriend, Cardi B took cues from Swift, in head-to-toe designer. Bottega Veneta held the honored spot. Stylist Kollin Carter brought the vision to life, beginning with a burgundy jacket. The entire knee-length coat was crafted from Intrecciato leather, the Italian label's signature textile.

The butter-soft braiding continued on the rapper's over-the-knee boots, which also boasted Bottega Veneta tags. Even her leather gloves—also in rich, wine red—got the Intrecciato memo. Beneath her leather outer, Cardi layered a skintight mini dress. It appeared to be a knit, mock-neck style in the same shade of bordeaux.

Cardi B looked like a pro WAG in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta. (Image credit: @nfl)

In keeping with the monochrome motif, Cardi B selected a matching Hermès purse from her impressive Birkin collection. Her burgundy, patent crocodile skin iteration—with yellow gold hardware—was impossible to miss in the VIP suite.

"I had to get right for the fall," wrote Cardi B on an Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the luxury handbag. Similar styles have recently sold for upwards of $30,000. (The rapper wouldn't blink twice at a purchase of this size, given that her Hermès Birkin Cargo bag reportedly set her back $240,000.)

Cardi's Hermès Birkin bag stole the show in the stands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi has only been a WAG for 10 months, but as Swifties know, a girlfriend's first game day outfit marks a major milestone in her relationship. It's the foundation of Cardi's stadium style. "The NFL has a new princess," said one excited fan.

Before long, Cardi's closet will surely be a Patriots shrine made up of red, white, and navy blue designer finds. Her football era will certainly be one to watch.

