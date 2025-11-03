Cardi B Makes Her NFL WAG Debut With a Burgundy Birkin and a Patriots-Inspired Bottega Veneta 'Fit
She took a page from Taylor Swift's book.
This football season, Cardi B is to the New England Patriots what Taylor Swift is to the Kansas City Chiefs: their head WAG. On November 2, the star made her NFL debut while her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, defeated the Atlanta Falcons.
For her first-ever game as a NFL girlfriend, Cardi B took cues from Swift, in head-to-toe designer. Bottega Veneta held the honored spot. Stylist Kollin Carter brought the vision to life, beginning with a burgundy jacket. The entire knee-length coat was crafted from Intrecciato leather, the Italian label's signature textile.
The butter-soft braiding continued on the rapper's over-the-knee boots, which also boasted Bottega Veneta tags. Even her leather gloves—also in rich, wine red—got the Intrecciato memo. Beneath her leather outer, Cardi layered a skintight mini dress. It appeared to be a knit, mock-neck style in the same shade of bordeaux.
In keeping with the monochrome motif, Cardi B selected a matching Hermès purse from her impressive Birkin collection. Her burgundy, patent crocodile skin iteration—with yellow gold hardware—was impossible to miss in the VIP suite.
"I had to get right for the fall," wrote Cardi B on an Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the luxury handbag. Similar styles have recently sold for upwards of $30,000. (The rapper wouldn't blink twice at a purchase of this size, given that her Hermès Birkin Cargo bag reportedly set her back $240,000.)
Cardi has only been a WAG for 10 months, but as Swifties know, a girlfriend's first game day outfit marks a major milestone in her relationship. It's the foundation of Cardi's stadium style. "The NFL has a new princess," said one excited fan.
Before long, Cardi's closet will surely be a Patriots shrine made up of red, white, and navy blue designer finds. Her football era will certainly be one to watch.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Styles Inspired by Cardi B
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.