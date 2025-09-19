Cardi B is bringing the drama. On Sept. 18, the rapper was photographed arriving at the Highlight Room in Manhattan, showing off her adorable baby bump after confirming she and her boyfriend are expecting. The rapper was adorned in pearls, thanks to a stunning set she paired with a lacy bodysuit and black booties. My eyes, however, were drawn directly to her glam, which was a sight to see.

The rapper’s hair was a stunning shade of bright blonde, a dramatic change from her naturally brunette strands. Her hairstyle featured a deep side part, accompanied by loose, bombshell curls, an Old Hollywood glam moment that perfectly complemented her head-turning outfit. Her makeup included a sultry brown smokey eye, soft peach blush, and a nude lip. To finish her look, she chose a glossy black manicure.

Cardi B arrives at the Highlight Room in Manhattan on September 18, 2025, in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is likely the first of many beauty moments to come for the rapper and soon to be mom of four, as she has just released her sophomore album, aptly titled ”Am I the Drama?”, and is going on tour next year. She’s never been one to shy away from a full-glam moment, even when expecting, so I predict this go-around to be filled with endless looks, just like her first few pregnancies.

Blonde hair seems to be carrying over into the fall and winter months from the summer, and personally, I’m here for it. Ciara was just spotted in a gorgeous hone -blond hairstyle a mere few hours prior to Cardi B’s moment in New York City, and earlier this summer, Bella Hadid debuted her own blond strands at the Cannes Film Festival. If you’ve been wanting to change your hair color, now might be the time to go blonde. Keep reading to see a few products you can use to recreate her hairstyle.