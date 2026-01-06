Teyana Taylor's image has become synonymous with the pixie cut at this point, but she's proving that she has yet to run out of ways to make hers look fresh and new.

On Sunday night, Taylor appeared at the 31st annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles after being nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Perfidia in One Battle After Another. For the event, the actor showed up wearing a Saint Laurent suit with knee-high, black leather boots, black leather gloves, and a dramatic feather boa. Her hair and makeup only added to the drama: she she wore a '90s supermodel lip with what's now become her signature dark cat eye and added a bit of volume and lift to her pixie cut by throwing in a few flippy curls.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 Critic's Choice Awards on Jan. 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the "cunty little bob" swiftly took over 2025, the pixie cut followed closely behind it as one of the most popular haircuts of the year, with celebrities like Carrie Coon, Keke Palmer, and Emma Stone all debuting different versions of the look throughout the year. Because of this, hair experts are predicting that short haircuts, particularly the bixie, will have an even bigger moment in 2026.

"We’re seeing a huge return of short, confident cuts," celebrity hairstylist Mia Santiago previously told MC. "This is a great transition haircut for growing out a short haircut , and it also complements most face shapes, which is so encouraging if you’ve been wanting to try a short crop."

If you've spent any amount of time throughout the last year thinking about going shorter, there's no better time than now to undergo a big chop and start fresh. There obviously isn't just one way to style a pixie cut, but to achieve a curly style similar to Teyana Taylor's, read ahead to shop some essentials.

