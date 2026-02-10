Sydney Sweeney's Bombshell Curls Are Taking a Victory Lap
The bob is taking another hiatus.
Sydney Sweeney is reminding me that committing to a bob haircut doesn't mean you can't still have the best of both worlds. After cutting her hair into a bob last year, the Euphoria star has once again returned to wearing long bombshell curls.
On Feb. 9, Sweeney was in New York City to ring the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange with American Eagle, where she obviously wore a lax outfit featuring blue jeans and a denim button-up blouse. She wore everyday glam with a hint of lip and cheek tints and some mascara, but it was her hair that was noticeably different. After spending some time wearing a bob haircut throughout the last few months, Sweeney chose to ring the bell wearing long extensions with a middle part and loose curls, giving the short hair a break for the time being.
Sweeney cut her hair into a blunt bob back in October while she was promoting Christy, the sports biopic she starred in last year. She debuted the haircut at AFI Fest in Hollywood and remained committed to the look for a few months after, even wearing a sleek hydro bob to the GQ Men of the Year event in November, before briefly returning to long bombshell hair during the press tour for The Housemaid. The last time she was spotted wearing her bob was when she attended Variety's pre-Golden Globes party last month, so it's safe to say that while her bob era isn't completely over with, it may be on a brief hiatus.
The bob has dominated the beauty trend cycle for as long as I can remember, but the amount of stars who hit the Grammys red carpet wearing long, wavy hairstyles earlier this month suggests that Hollywood's obsession with short hair is slowly fading. Of course, wearing longer hair in the winter might require some extra maintenance to ensure your hair doesn't dry out or become brittle due to the drop in temperature.
For tips on maintaining long waves and extensions, read ahead.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.