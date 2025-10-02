Doja Cat's Brunette Mullet Is All Business, No Play

Doja Cat knows how to commit to a theme better than anyone. The rapper has been experimenting with an '80s-style pop sound for the last several months ahead of her album release, and with a new era comes some pretty drastic changes in the beauty and fashion departments as well.

On the heels of the release of her most recent album, Vie, Doja Cat appeared on the Oct. 1 broadcast of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about her new music and later helped co-host as a guest. To really get into character, she wore a long-sleeve gray blouse with wide shoulders along with sparkly gray tights, lavender gloves, and gray pumps. Her hair and makeup was also reflective of her new era, as she wore thin eyebrows, bright pink blush on her cheeks, red lipstick, and purple eyeshadow. She also wore a brown wig that was cut into a mullet with thin bangs and slightly bumped ends.

Doja Cat appears on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Oct. 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat has experimented with plenty of hairstyles over the last year. At one point, she cut her natural hair into a fade and bleached it, but she's played around with wigs in a variety of colors and lengths since then—she even wore another shaggy, platinum blonde mullet while performing at Outside Lands back in August.

Shag haircuts have been trending all year. For a very brief period, Selena Gomez was wearing a wolf cut, and before that, Reneé Rapp also revealed shaggy bangs in a photoshoot she participated in with L'Oreal. Not only is the style perfectly messy and cool, it's also pretty low maintenance.

Read ahead to shop Doja Cat's look, plus a few essentials you'll need if you're thinking of jumping on the shag haircut bandwagon.

