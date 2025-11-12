Jenna Bush Hager is fully committed to the bob life. Over the summer, the talk show host joined the long list of celebrity women embracing short hair in 2025 by cutting her hair into a bob on live television, and seeing as though she just gave us a brief look at her bob maintenance routine, it doesn't look like she's giving up on the style anytime soon.

On Nov. 10, the Today host shared an Instagram video taken backstage in her dressing room. In the video, she's seen getting her bob lightly trimmed by celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, who originally cut her hair on TV a few months ago. "You know what happens when he's here," the 43-year-old says in the video, to which McMillan responds, "We don't mess around. We get right to business."

What makes the video even more chaotic is knowing that this is all happening nine minutes before Bush Hager is set to go live, because there really is no business like show business.

The bob has been 2025's most popular haircut by far, and it's easy to see why. There's something about having a blunt, short cut that makes you feel especially powerful; not to mention that it's a really stylish way to get rid of dead ends and damage (Sofia Richie's French bob being a prime example). From Ego Nwodim's blunt bob to Ayo Edebiri's curly bob to Brittany Snow's flipped bob, it's a style that's truly been everywhere this year, and it's almost making me want to grab a pair of shears.

If you've fully been convinced to join the bob club this year like everyone else in Hollywood, read ahead to shop some bob maintenance essentials.

