Only Jenna Bush Hager Can Get Her Bob Trimmed Nine Minutes Before Going Live
I guess that's show business.
Jenna Bush Hager is fully committed to the bob life. Over the summer, the talk show host joined the long list of celebrity women embracing short hair in 2025 by cutting her hair into a bob on live television, and seeing as though she just gave us a brief look at her bob maintenance routine, it doesn't look like she's giving up on the style anytime soon.
On Nov. 10, the Today host shared an Instagram video taken backstage in her dressing room. In the video, she's seen getting her bob lightly trimmed by celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, who originally cut her hair on TV a few months ago. "You know what happens when he's here," the 43-year-old says in the video, to which McMillan responds, "We don't mess around. We get right to business."
What makes the video even more chaotic is knowing that this is all happening nine minutes before Bush Hager is set to go live, because there really is no business like show business.
The bob has been 2025's most popular haircut by far, and it's easy to see why. There's something about having a blunt, short cut that makes you feel especially powerful; not to mention that it's a really stylish way to get rid of dead ends and damage (Sofia Richie's French bob being a prime example). From Ego Nwodim's blunt bob to Ayo Edebiri's curly bob to Brittany Snow's flipped bob, it's a style that's truly been everywhere this year, and it's almost making me want to grab a pair of shears.
If you've fully been convinced to join the bob club this year like everyone else in Hollywood, read ahead to shop some bob maintenance essentials.
If you want to achieve the glassy look, start with a blow dryer that works quickly to get your hair as straight as possible.
This oil will give your hair a shiny finish without weighing it down or making it feel greasy.
A finishing spray like this one from amika will also give you a glossy finish while also keeping your hair free of frizz.
If your hair is naturally curly, throw in some mousse to give your curls a bit more definition.
Use this styling wand whenever you want to give yourself a smooth finish and quickly get rid of flyaways.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.