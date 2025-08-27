Help, I Can't Stop Swooning Over Amal Clooney's Rich Girl Blowout

I don't get hair envy very often, but when I do, most of the time it's because I've just seen another photo of Amal Clooney looking like luxury personified. Today, for instance, the human rights lawyer was spotted out in Italy with her husband George, and while most people might focus on her outfit, I couldn't stop myself from swooning over her rich girl curls.

The Clooneys are in Italy for the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. During their arrival on Aug. 26, Amal was spotted wearing a butter yellow midi dress with a halter neck and a wide belt buckle. She paired the look with white slingback pumps, and if it wasn't already giving the epitome of luxury, her brunette hair was blown out and styled in very soft waves that gave the overall look a chic, carefree vibe.

George and Amal Clooney arriving at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clooney's hair is a dark brown color, but she's had honey blonde highlights ever since she appeared at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Dark hair colors may not be the first thing you think of when you think of "rich girl hair"—which is essentially just full, bouncy hair that's cut and styled in a carefree way—but hair experts would beg to differ. Celebrity hairstylist Temur Hamilton, for example, previously told MC that brunette hair "has a classic and sophisticated appeal that never goes out of style," adding that darker colors still tend to look "rich and luxurious" while being lower maintenance than blonde or other colors.

To channel your inner rich girl and get Clooney's look at home, keep reading for some essentials you'll need.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors