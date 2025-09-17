Eva Longoria’s Pouf Ponytail Adds Some Playful Energy to Her Monochromatic Suit
Party on the top, business on the bottom.
Eva Longoria is ready for fall, and honestly, I don’t blame her with all the new beauty trends this season. On Sept. 17, the actress was seen in New York City as she arrived at Good Morning America, the latest stop to promote her newest project, the Hulu and FX docuseries "Necaxa," which follows her journey with the Mexican soccer team of the same name. For the appearance, she was elegantly dressed in a satin gray suit, paired with taupe pointed-toe heels and minimal jewelry. Still, my favorite part of her look was her updo, which added a playful touch to her chic business outfit.
For the look, it seems Longoria’s hair was first teased to add some height before being pulled into a high ponytail. This created a sort of bouffant updo, which she further accessorized with two face-framing pieces of hair. No other accessories were added, but the height of the style allowed people to clearly see her gorgeous hair color, which features an ombré gradient that washes over the ends of her strands with a warm, honey-brown hue.
Longoria has never been one to shy away from a fun beauty moment, but this is one of the few times she has skipped her signature blowout for something a little more lighthearted. A nod to the ‘00s and again to the mid-2010s, her pouf is the latest hairstyle to make a comeback from the early aughts. It joins the ranks of others like the V-part, recently seen on Gigi Hadid, the pixie à la Carrie Coon, and countless others.
This updo is the epitome of having fun with your beauty looks, so if Longoria has given you some timely hair inspiration, keep reading for the products that can help you achieve a similar style.
This style can have a lot of flyaways due to its nature. Hit your hair with a little heat to keep everything smoothed and frizz-free.
