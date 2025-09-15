No television show had me in a chokehold this past spring quite like The White Lotus. I tuned in to watch the new episodes of the Thailand-based third season every Sunday night and spent the days in between scrolling TikTok and X for all kinds of fan theories and predictions regarding the shenanigans on screen. So it's no surprise that the show and its cast managed to snag 23 nominations at the 2025 Emmy Awards this year. Carrie Coon, specifically, is up for the award for Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role as Laurie on the show, and after seeing her on the red carpet, I want to give her an award just for her glam.

The actress appeared on the red carpet wearing a strapless, baby blue gown with a tulle skirt and frills lining the bodice. She kept her makeup pretty minimal with peachy colors on her eyes and lips, but it was her hair that took me completely by surprise, as she traded in her signature blunt bob and went even shorter with a pixie cut.

But that's not the only major change she made ahead of the night—Coon also appeared to have lightened her hair, which was previously a creamy blonde color, to platinum blonde.

Carrie Coon attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 14. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pixie cut is right behind the cunty little bob that became synonymous with Coon's White Lotus co-star, Leslie Bibb, in being one of the bigger hair trends of the year. Emma Stone debuted one at the Golden Globes earlier this year, and Keke Palmer hard-launched a copper pixie over the summer. It's also one of many major trends that have made its way onto tonight's red carpet alongside side parts and gray hair.

If looking at Carrie Coon's platinum blonde pixie cut is giving you some fall hair transformation ideas, read ahead for some products you'll need to have in your regimen for styling both blonde hair and short styles.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors