Carrie Coon Ditches Her Bob for a Full-On Pixie Cut at the Emmys
Oh, and she also went platinum.
No television show had me in a chokehold this past spring quite like The White Lotus. I tuned in to watch the new episodes of the Thailand-based third season every Sunday night and spent the days in between scrolling TikTok and X for all kinds of fan theories and predictions regarding the shenanigans on screen. So it's no surprise that the show and its cast managed to snag 23 nominations at the 2025 Emmy Awards this year. Carrie Coon, specifically, is up for the award for Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role as Laurie on the show, and after seeing her on the red carpet, I want to give her an award just for her glam.
The actress appeared on the red carpet wearing a strapless, baby blue gown with a tulle skirt and frills lining the bodice. She kept her makeup pretty minimal with peachy colors on her eyes and lips, but it was her hair that took me completely by surprise, as she traded in her signature blunt bob and went even shorter with a pixie cut.
But that's not the only major change she made ahead of the night—Coon also appeared to have lightened her hair, which was previously a creamy blonde color, to platinum blonde.
The pixie cut is right behind the cunty little bob that became synonymous with Coon's White Lotus co-star, Leslie Bibb, in being one of the bigger hair trends of the year. Emma Stone debuted one at the Golden Globes earlier this year, and Keke Palmer hard-launched a copper pixie over the summer. It's also one of many major trends that have made its way onto tonight's red carpet alongside side parts and gray hair.
If looking at Carrie Coon's platinum blonde pixie cut is giving you some fall hair transformation ideas, read ahead for some products you'll need to have in your regimen for styling both blonde hair and short styles.
Hair that's been bleached or colored will likely be in need of extra care, so make sure you're using a moisturizing or damage repair mask regularly.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.