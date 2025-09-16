Gigi Hadid’s Sleek Ponytail Is a Nod to the ‘90s
I suddenly feel the urge to buy butterfly clips.
Gigi Hadid is bringing back a controversial ‘90s hairstyle trend. On Sept. 15, the model was spotted on the set of a photoshoot with Maybelline, a brand for which she has long been a spokesperson. While getting her angles, Hadid flashed a chic hairstyle that was both elevated and trendy, thanks in part to a super simple styling technique.
Hadid’s hair was pulled into a low ponytail, highlighting her stunning glass-like skin. Still, my eyes didn’t stray from the style for long because she had not a single flyaway, and she also had two deep side parts, both of which connected at the front of her head to form a V shape.
The technique was popular in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, when zig-zag parts and butterfly clips were the height of fashion. Since then, the relevance of the hairstyle has faded, but like fashion, beauty is cyclical, so it’s understandable that some old trends are making a comeback. Hadid flawlessly executed the 2025 version of the hairstyle, and combined with a slicked-back ponytail, it feels fresh but not childish. It’s the perfect style to make it look like you tried harder to come up with a hairstyle than you actually did.
This is a fairly simple style to DIY, so no need to take a trip to the salon for this one. That said, some tools can make achieving the at-home version much easier, so keep reading to find out which ones you should add to your shopping cart.
While working with freshly washed hair is great, sometimes life gets in the way and you don't have the time. That's when a great-smelling dry shampoo like this one comes in handy.
The dry shampoo and blowout brush combo is unbeatable for adding volume and texture to grip when creating a ponytail.
You'll also need a boar bristle brush to get that super sleek effect.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.