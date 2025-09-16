Gigi Hadid is bringing back a controversial ‘90s hairstyle trend. On Sept. 15, the model was spotted on the set of a photoshoot with Maybelline, a brand for which she has long been a spokesperson. While getting her angles, Hadid flashed a chic hairstyle that was both elevated and trendy, thanks in part to a super simple styling technique.

Hadid’s hair was pulled into a low ponytail, highlighting her stunning glass-like skin. Still, my eyes didn’t stray from the style for long because she had not a single flyaway, and she also had two deep side parts, both of which connected at the front of her head to form a V shape.

Gigi Hadid is seen on a Maybelline photoshoot in Soho on September 15, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The technique was popular in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, when zig-zag parts and butterfly clips were the height of fashion. Since then, the relevance of the hairstyle has faded, but like fashion, beauty is cyclical, so it’s understandable that some old trends are making a comeback. Hadid flawlessly executed the 2025 version of the hairstyle, and combined with a slicked-back ponytail, it feels fresh but not childish. It’s the perfect style to make it look like you tried harder to come up with a hairstyle than you actually did.

This is a fairly simple style to DIY, so no need to take a trip to the salon for this one. That said, some tools can make achieving the at-home version much easier, so keep reading to find out which ones you should add to your shopping cart.

