From the minute you color your hair (or a pro does it for you), the timer starts ticking until your next date with the dye. Roots are the telltale sign it’s time to re-up, but even before they appear, strands can start to look...off. Every hair color shifts, depending on your natural shade and the arrangement of the color molecules that make up the hue of your particular dye, explains Garmon Ng, a colorist at Serge Normant in New York City. “Blue fades first, then it’s red, then it’s yellow. So, for example, brunettes usually fade to a warmer color.” Redheads are prone to dulling: They lose their vibrancy almost immediately, then shift toward yellow. As for blonds, the effects vary: Golden tones can develop a greenish brassiness, while platinum strands get ashy. Luckily, a slew of at-home products can help you revive, tone, and preserve your hue until your head’s back in the sink.

For Cool Brunettes Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze $29.00 at sephora.com When your color starts to look a touch too warm, massage a palmful of this mousse through your strands and rinse to cool things down. And if you're nervous about making a mess, know the airy formula won't drip all over your sink.

For Cool Brunettes dpHUE Cool Brunette Conditioner $26.00 at sephora.com This lightweight conditioner's blue pigments help neutralize any brassy tones while silk proteins help prevent breakage and add major softness and shine.

For Warm Brunettes leonor greyl Soin Repigmentant Dark Brown $65.00 at leonorgreyl-usa.com Alternate title: salon in a bottle. For those who want to heat their warm, chocolatey tones up again, this conditioner softens hair with babassu butter while depositing pigment. Added bonus: The formula is 96 percent natural and preservative-free.

For Warm Brunettes biolage Total Results Brass Off Shampoo $35.00 at matrix.com If your caramel highlights have faded into an orange mess, the blue and violet pigments in this clarifying shampoo balance those tones for a deeper, darker hue.

For Cool Blondes Kérastase Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo $35.00 at sephora.com Banish brassiness with this luxe option. Ultra-violet neutralizers tone down that yellow-y cast that appears a few weeks post-color, and hyaluronic acid fills and strengthens hair fibers so they can better hold your color.

For Cool Blondes Unite BLONDA Fix $32.00 at unitehair.com Think of this multitasking treatment as your hair's blonde bootcamp: It fortifies and repairs weak strands, seals in moisture, cools off warm brassiness, and improves color retention. The brand also happens to be a staple in Mr. and Mrs. Bieber's shower.

For Warm Blondes IGK Mixed Feelings Leave-In Blonde Drops $20.00 at sephora.com IGK's drops are about as custom as it gets: Just mix a few of the concentrated drops into your shampoo, conditioner, or styling cream based on the dosage chart and your specific color.

For Warm Blondes John Frieda Go Blonder Lemon Miracle Masque $100.00 at ulta.com This five-minute mask doesn't just boost your blonde. Use it weekly to strengthen your strands, or just use a small amounts on the ends for a quick, nourishing touch-up.

For Cool Redheads Bumble and bumble Bb. Color Gloss $34.00 at sephora.com Draw a bath and slap this on glossy gel to add a luminous filter to lackluster strands. Argan oil and squalene sink in and condition while the product's pigment adds dimension and restores lost brilliance.

For Cool Redheads Joico Color Infuse Red Shampoo $100.00 at ulta.com The sun sucks the life out of red hair, and Joico's shampoo pairs antioxidants and UV protectants to shield your color while refreshing it.

For Warm/Copper Redheads Christophe Robin Shade Variation Care Nutritive Mask with Temporary Coloring $53.00 at sephora.com As much a nourishing treatment as it is a shade-tweaker, this hairstylist favorite contains almond butter and buriti oil to pamper strands. And it's super-customizable: The longer you leave it on, the more intense the tint.