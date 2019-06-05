When Your Color-Treated Hair Turns Dull or Brassy, Reach for These Products
It's time for an adjustment.
By Taylore Glynn published
From the minute you color your hair (or a pro does it for you), the timer starts ticking until your next date with the dye. Roots are the telltale sign it’s time to re-up, but even before they appear, strands can start to look...off. Every hair color shifts, depending on your natural shade and the arrangement of the color molecules that make up the hue of your particular dye, explains Garmon Ng, a colorist at Serge Normant in New York City. “Blue fades first, then it’s red, then it’s yellow. So, for example, brunettes usually fade to a warmer color.” Redheads are prone to dulling: They lose their vibrancy almost immediately, then shift toward yellow. As for blonds, the effects vary: Golden tones can develop a greenish brassiness, while platinum strands get ashy. Luckily, a slew of at-home products can help you revive, tone, and preserve your hue until your head’s back in the sink.
Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze
When your color starts to look a touch too warm, massage a palmful of this mousse through your strands and rinse to cool things down. And if you're nervous about making a mess, know the airy formula won't drip all over your sink.
dpHUE Cool Brunette Conditioner
This lightweight conditioner's blue pigments help neutralize any brassy tones while silk proteins help prevent breakage and add major softness and shine.
leonor greyl Soin Repigmentant Dark Brown
Alternate title: salon in a bottle. For those who want to heat their warm, chocolatey tones up again, this conditioner softens hair with babassu butter while depositing pigment. Added bonus: The formula is 96 percent natural and preservative-free.
biolage Total Results Brass Off Shampoo
If your caramel highlights have faded into an orange mess, the blue and violet pigments in this clarifying shampoo balance those tones for a deeper, darker hue.
Kérastase Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo
Banish brassiness with this luxe option. Ultra-violet neutralizers tone down that yellow-y cast that appears a few weeks post-color, and hyaluronic acid fills and strengthens hair fibers so they can better hold your color.
Unite BLONDA Fix
Think of this multitasking treatment as your hair's blonde bootcamp: It fortifies and repairs weak strands, seals in moisture, cools off warm brassiness, and improves color retention. The brand also happens to be a staple in Mr. and Mrs. Bieber's shower.
IGK Mixed Feelings Leave-In Blonde Drops
IGK's drops are about as custom as it gets: Just mix a few of the concentrated drops into your shampoo, conditioner, or styling cream based on the dosage chart and your specific color.
John Frieda Go Blonder Lemon Miracle Masque
This five-minute mask doesn't just boost your blonde. Use it weekly to strengthen your strands, or just use a small amounts on the ends for a quick, nourishing touch-up.
Bumble and bumble Bb. Color Gloss
Draw a bath and slap this on glossy gel to add a luminous filter to lackluster strands. Argan oil and squalene sink in and condition while the product's pigment adds dimension and restores lost brilliance.
Joico Color Infuse Red Shampoo
The sun sucks the life out of red hair, and Joico's shampoo pairs antioxidants and UV protectants to shield your color while refreshing it.
Christophe Robin Shade Variation Care Nutritive Mask with Temporary Coloring
As much a nourishing treatment as it is a shade-tweaker, this hairstylist favorite contains almond butter and buriti oil to pamper strands. And it's super-customizable: The longer you leave it on, the more intense the tint.
Kristin Ess Hair Signature Gloss Temporary Hair Color
Salon pros use glazes to tone and boost shine, and this is a sweet at-home alternative. It imparts a vibrant gold hue back into red hair gone dull, smooths damaged cuticles, and its alkalizing properties protect against harsh hard water minerals. ••• A version of this story originally appeared in the June 2019 issue of Marie Claire. READ THE FULL ISSUE HERE
Taylore Glynn is the Beauty and Health Editor at Marie Claire, covering skincare, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and more. If you need her, she’s probably roasting a chicken, flying solo at the movies, or drinking a bad Negroni at JFK.
