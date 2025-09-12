Yara Shahidi continues to show the world that curly hairstyles can look just as elegant for formal events as for everyday wear, and I can’t get enough of seeing it. On Sept. 11, the actress was photographed arriving at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner, a charity event that aims to combat gender-based violence. Shahidi wore a stunning green gown for the occasion, opting for minimal jewelry so that her dramatic neckline could have its moment. The cherry on top, however, was none other than her gorgeous curly hairstyle.

Shahidi’s hair was styled in what looks like a vertical double ponytail. Similar to the classic half-up, half-down style that we all know and love, the bottom part of her hair was neatly gathered with a hair-colored tie, adding volume to the style and almost resembling a French twist. Toward the front, she left out two curls that served as face-framing bangs. Save for a pair of diamond earrings, she wore no other accessories in or around her hair, which allowed her beautiful skin-like makeup to take center stage.

Actor Yara Shahidi is seen arriving at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Updos are among my favorite hairstyles for formal events like galas, weddings, and graduations because they are so incredibly versatile. Ciara was recently spotted with an extra-long ponytail that rivaled Rapunzel’s while running around New York City, Hailey Bieber wore a sleek half-up, half-down style to celebrate her brand’s launch at Sephora, and even Michelle Williams, a long-time pixie-wearer, was seen in an elegant French twist while out and about in Los Angeles.

In short, there is no shortage of updos to get you through whatever events your calendar has in store for you, and if you need any inspiration, just look to some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. I’m in love with Shahidi’s hairstyle, and if you are too, keep reading for the products that will help you recreate the look with ease.