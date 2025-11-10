For someone who isn’t a supermodel (allegedly), Jodie Turner-Smith definitely knows how to ace the model-off-duty look. On November 9, the actress was seen at what seems to be one of her favorite spots: the farmer’s market. For her errands, she wore a simple black slip dress and slip-on loafers, a timeless combo that looked even better with the gorgeous bouquet of flowers she carried. That being said, Turner-Smith understands the art of a good eye-catching beauty detail, and my eyes were firmly on her hair.

To start, the actress had the most beautiful head of waves. The volume and length suggest that they may have been curly extensions brushed out, giving Turner-Smith’s hair a stunning, voluminous, wavy look—almost like she had a soft cloud bouncing behind her as she walked. Her emerald green headband served two purposes: adding a pop of color to her outfit and keeping her hair out of her face. I personally love a headband moment when my leave-out looks, well, left out. So if you’re also a frequent extensions wearer, Turner-Smith’s trick has a very IYKYK energy. A deep red manicure was the cherry on top of the complete look.

Jodie Turner-Smith is seen shopping at a farmers market on November 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While long waves like Turner’s are usually more noticeable in summer, the actress proves that this style can work all year round. That said, curly extensions aren’t for the faint of heart, nor are they a low-maintenance option if you just want to brush your hair and go.

But don’t let that deter you, because once you establish a good styling routine, curly extensions can look amazing—especially if you have type four hair. Keep reading for all the products I swear by for my own curly styles.