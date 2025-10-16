While we weren’t blessed enough to see Jodie Turner-Smith walk down the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, we did get a glimpse of her afterparty look, and that feels just as satisfying. On Oct. 15, the actress was photographed in New York City heading to the post-show festivities. She was dressed in a simple white tank and blue jeans, which she spruced up with a stunning military-style coat from the brand Keburia. Still, not only is Turner-Smith a style icon, but she is also one of my personal favorite sources of beauty inspiration. So, of course, I was focused on her glam for the night, especially her high ponytail. As always, it did not disappoint.

To start, Turner-Smith’s nails were cut and filed into a long oval shape. They were then painted a translucent gray shade and appeared to be topped with a chrome powder. Her makeup was sultry and warm, featuring a pop of gold highlighter in her inner corners, muted brows, and milky brown lips. My favorite part of the look? Her hair. Everyone knows and loves a good ponytail snatch, but Turner-Smith has perfected the technique.

Her updo sat high on her head, which made her already high cheekbones look even more prominent, and her contour was put in overtime. She wrapped the base of the updo with a few strands of hair, making the entire look flow a little more seamlessly. In other words, this ponytail was executed with perfect precision.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party at Crane Club on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a few secrets to achieving the perfect snatched ponytail, many of which I’ve learned through lots of trial and error. Keep reading for the products and tools that will help you recreate this look at home—one that even Turner-Smith would be proud of.