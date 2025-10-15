Welp, Kris Jenner Ditched the Blonde and Is Officially Back to Her Dark Pixie Cut

Gagged as I was over Kris Jenner's platinum blonde hair reveal a few days ago, there was a part of me that had a feeling she wouldn't keep the color for very long. If you can recall, the 69-year-old appeared at a Shark Beauty event in Beverly Hills on Oct. 8 wearing a blonde blunt bob courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton, but it looks like the icy look was just temporary, because just five days later, she popped out with another new hairstyle: her signature black pixie cut.

On Oct. 14, Appleton took to Instagram once again to share yet another one of Jenner's hair transformations. The duo filmed a before-and-after video that shows Jenner lip-syncing to a popular audio of Kim Kardashian saying, "Because it's iconic, and I love to do iconic sh*t," on an earlier episode of The Kardashians. The video's first few seconds show Jenner's hair back in its original dark color styled in a flippy bob before it transitions to her wearing the pixie cut.

"The iconic 'pixi' is back @krisjenner," Appleton captioned the video.

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) A photo posted by on

The pixie cut has been having just as big of a moment as the bob this year, so it doesn't shock me that Jenner decided to swiftly go back to the hairstyle after a few months of growing out her hair to bob length. Her look has also become synonymous with the pixie cut, so it really was only a matter of time before she returned to the signature 'do.

If you're thinking of taking the pixie plunge and following in the footsteps of Jenner and other short-haired celebs like Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, and Carrie Coon sometime soon, read ahead for some styling essentials.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors