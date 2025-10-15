Welp, Kris Jenner Ditched the Blonde and Is Officially Back to Her Dark Pixie Cut
That was fast.
Gagged as I was over Kris Jenner's platinum blonde hair reveal a few days ago, there was a part of me that had a feeling she wouldn't keep the color for very long. If you can recall, the 69-year-old appeared at a Shark Beauty event in Beverly Hills on Oct. 8 wearing a blonde blunt bob courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton, but it looks like the icy look was just temporary, because just five days later, she popped out with another new hairstyle: her signature black pixie cut.
On Oct. 14, Appleton took to Instagram once again to share yet another one of Jenner's hair transformations. The duo filmed a before-and-after video that shows Jenner lip-syncing to a popular audio of Kim Kardashian saying, "Because it's iconic, and I love to do iconic sh*t," on an earlier episode of The Kardashians. The video's first few seconds show Jenner's hair back in its original dark color styled in a flippy bob before it transitions to her wearing the pixie cut.
"The iconic 'pixi' is back @krisjenner," Appleton captioned the video.
A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)
A photo posted by on
The pixie cut has been having just as big of a moment as the bob this year, so it doesn't shock me that Jenner decided to swiftly go back to the hairstyle after a few months of growing out her hair to bob length. Her look has also become synonymous with the pixie cut, so it really was only a matter of time before she returned to the signature 'do.
If you're thinking of taking the pixie plunge and following in the footsteps of Jenner and other short-haired celebs like Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, and Carrie Coon sometime soon, read ahead for some styling essentials.
Alternatively, if you want to give your hair a slightly disheveled look, use a bit of texture spray on your roots.
Should you plan to frequently heat style your hair, opt for a ceramic flat iron that has a few different heat settings you can control, like this one.
Get rid of frizz and flyaways with this styling stick that's perfect for using at home or on the go.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.