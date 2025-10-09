If someone were to tell me that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian decided to spend the past week impersonating each other, I'd absolutely believe them. Just a few days ago, Kardashian was spotted in Paris wearing a show stopping, jet black pixie cut that not only looked chic, but it also made her look so much like Jenner. Now, it seems like her 69-year-old mom is returning the favor, because she just popped out wearing a platinum blonde blunt bob, and my only real concern is why it took so long for her to go blonde.

Jenner attended Shark Beauty's Mission to Glam event in Beverly Hills on Oct. 8, where she spoke onstage alongside hairstylist Chris Appleton. She took everyone in the crowd by surprise, though, by popping out with icy blonde hair, which was styled in a chin-length blunt cut with a side part. She didn't go fully blonde, as she chose to keep her roots dark, but this is still the biggest hair change we've seen from her in years.

Kris Jenner shows off her platinum blonde blunt bob at Shark Beauty's Mission to Glam event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner seems to be experimenting with her look a lot lately. For the last decade, she's mostly worn her hair in a pixie cut, but in recent months she's been wearing it at bob length, though she's pretty much always stuck to wearing her hair in its natural, dark color. Her new blonde hue is obviously the work of Appleton, who's also Kardashian's longtime hairstylist and the brains behind her recent pixie cut debut.

At this point, almost every person in the Kardashian-Jenner family has experimented with blonde hair, even if it's just been temporary. If you're tempted to undergo a color change and considering a color in the blonde family, read ahead for some essentials you'll need to keep it looking fresh and bright.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors