From the creators of the cunty little bob, we introduce: Leslie Bibb in rich bitch blonde. On September 14, The White Lotus actress attended the 2025 Emmys with her partner, Sam Rockwell, by her side. For the occasion, she wore her signature chin-length haircut paired with a stunning strapless black gown. Her beauty details were minimal and elegant, with her opting for short, milk bath nails and a sheer cranberry lip. This allowed me to focus on my favorite part of her ensemble, her stunning hair color.

First, let’s talk about the style. Bibb’s hair was straightened before being parted to one of the biggest trends of the night, the side part. Then, gel was applied to the right side of the style before it was tucked behind her ear. This allowed the rest of the look to serve as a sort of faux bang, highlighting Bibb’s perfectly dimensional blonde hair color, courtesy of Schwarzkopf.

Leslie Bibb at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The shade is the “ultimate transitional hue for fall,” says Tracey Cunningham, the brand’s U.S. Creative Director of Color & Technique, in a press release. “It’s effortlessly wearable, with a slightly deeper root that makes it easy to go lighter or darker and allows for more time between salon visits.”

I’ve long been a fan of Bibb’s blunt bob haircut and am loving the way she styled it for one of the biggest nights in entertainment. If you want to get a similar look, keep reading to see the tools and products you’ll need.

