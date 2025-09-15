Leslie Bibb’s C*nty Little Bob Gets a Rich B*tch Makeover
The haircut that never quits.
From the creators of the cunty little bob, we introduce: Leslie Bibb in rich bitch blonde. On September 14, The White Lotus actress attended the 2025 Emmys with her partner, Sam Rockwell, by her side. For the occasion, she wore her signature chin-length haircut paired with a stunning strapless black gown. Her beauty details were minimal and elegant, with her opting for short, milk bath nails and a sheer cranberry lip. This allowed me to focus on my favorite part of her ensemble, her stunning hair color.
First, let’s talk about the style. Bibb’s hair was straightened before being parted to one of the biggest trends of the night, the side part. Then, gel was applied to the right side of the style before it was tucked behind her ear. This allowed the rest of the look to serve as a sort of faux bang, highlighting Bibb’s perfectly dimensional blonde hair color, courtesy of Schwarzkopf.
The shade is the “ultimate transitional hue for fall,” says Tracey Cunningham, the brand’s U.S. Creative Director of Color & Technique, in a press release. “It’s effortlessly wearable, with a slightly deeper root that makes it easy to go lighter or darker and allows for more time between salon visits.”
I’ve long been a fan of Bibb’s blunt bob haircut and am loving the way she styled it for one of the biggest nights in entertainment. If you want to get a similar look, keep reading to see the tools and products you’ll need.
Bibb's blowout, which laid the foundation for this style, can be achieved using the Dyson Airwrap.
My favorite trick to make simple hairstyles feel more elevated? Hair perfume. It's such a chic sensory detail.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.