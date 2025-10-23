Kris Jenner Is Making a Strong Case For Blunt Bangs

Kris Jenner is something of a hair chameleon these days. For the last few months, she's been wearing her hair in a chin-length bob in lieu of her signature pixie cut, and just a few weeks ago, she stepped out at a Shark Beauty event in Los Angeles with icy blonde hair before quickly reverting back to her natural, dark hair color. Now she's adding another major hair transformation to her look book this month: blunt bangs.

Like the ultimate momager, Jenner supported Kim Kardashian at the London premiere of the latter's new Hulu series, All's Fair, this week, where she was the epitome of chic in an all-black, two-piece pants set with a frilly, white collar. She went back to her cunty black bob for the occasion, pairing the hairstyle with blunt bangs and dark sunglasses.

Kris Jenner attends the "All's Fair" premiere in London on Oct. 22. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If I ever needed anymore proof that all the cool girls are getting bangs this fall, this is it. Before Jenner made her conversion to the hairstyle this past week, Nicole Kidman made headlines after stepping out post-divorce news wearing wispy bangs during Paris Fashion Week. Emma Stone also stepped out at the New York premiere of her film, Bugonia, wearing curtain bangs alongside her bixie cut.

From curtain to blunt, the great thing about bangs is that you can get creative with them in a handful of ways. They're also a lot easier to style than you might think. If Jenner's new blunt cut is making you consider hopping on the bangs train, read ahead to shop some hairstyling essentials.

