Selena Gomez is ready for winter, and honestly, I can’t blame her. On November 23, the entrepreneur posted a series of pictures on Instagram, documenting her recent vacation with friends. It looked like a pretty low-key affair with games, comfort food, and scenic walks in nature. Still, Gomez’s hair was a masterclass in the versatility of a well-cut bob.

In a continuation of the photo series, Gomez posted a few close-up shots from the weekend on her Instagram Stories, including one featuring her in a matching scarf-and-hat combo. Her wavy bob haircut peeked out of the bottom of the hat ever so slightly, and even though it didn’t appear to be styled, the precision of her strands still shone through—a testament to the power of a good haircut. She opted for no complexion makeup, neat brows, and a soft pink lip color for a quick no-makeup makeup look, which she paired with a burgundy almond manicure.

Selena Gomez wearing a grey beanie and scarf. Her bob haircut is peeking from underneath it. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob haircuts have been the style du jour for Hollywood It girls for quite some time now, and Gomez has been a longtime lover of the trend. After debuting the cut in October of 2024, the style has become somewhat of a signature for the star, who has oscillated between different hair looks that all fall within the bob universe. She’s been seen in everything from lobs to curly wolf cuts, effortlessly reminding us all of the versatility of a good short hairstyle.

While my bob has long grown out since I cut it last year, I have become pretty well-versed in the products needed to style one. Keep reading for the items that will give you Gomez’s off-duty waves, ahead.

