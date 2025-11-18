Michelle Yeoh is one of my favorite beauty aficionados in Hollywood, and it’s high time that she gets her flowers. On November 17, the actress was photographed upon arrival at the NYC premiere of Wicked: For Good, in which she acts alongside a star-studded cast. For the event, the Oscar winner looked like a dream in a tulle Givenchy dress that was equal parts playful and dramatic. While most people would’ve kept the rest of the look simple, Yeoh did the opposite, pairing the dress with a stunning statement necklace and debuting a new short hairstyle.

Yeoh’s hair was the definition of flirty and fabulous. Likely courtesy of a wig, her hair was cut into a classic pixie—closely cropped toward the nape of the neck and cut around her ears, resulting in a face-framing sideburn moment. She opted for long, piece-y bangs that perfectly showcased the blonde highlights peppered throughout the hairstyle. A gorgeous, punchy red blush complemented her matching lip and was a lesson in the art of color blocking.

Michelle Yeoh at the "Wicked: For Good" New York Premiere held at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on November 17, 2025 in New York, New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pixie hairstyles are perfect for people who want a high impact look with significantly less length to deal with every day. That being said, don’t let the short length fool you—pixies can be tricky to style if you don’t know how to go about your new look. Half the battle is having the right tools and products on hand, so keep reading to see what I recommend scooping up ahead of your own big chop transformation.