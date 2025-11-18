Michelle Yeoh’s Pixie Proves She’s the Queen of the Sudden Hair Switch Up
Take it from her: never let anyone know your next move.
Michelle Yeoh is one of my favorite beauty aficionados in Hollywood, and it’s high time that she gets her flowers. On November 17, the actress was photographed upon arrival at the NYC premiere of Wicked: For Good, in which she acts alongside a star-studded cast. For the event, the Oscar winner looked like a dream in a tulle Givenchy dress that was equal parts playful and dramatic. While most people would’ve kept the rest of the look simple, Yeoh did the opposite, pairing the dress with a stunning statement necklace and debuting a new short hairstyle.
Yeoh’s hair was the definition of flirty and fabulous. Likely courtesy of a wig, her hair was cut into a classic pixie—closely cropped toward the nape of the neck and cut around her ears, resulting in a face-framing sideburn moment. She opted for long, piece-y bangs that perfectly showcased the blonde highlights peppered throughout the hairstyle. A gorgeous, punchy red blush complemented her matching lip and was a lesson in the art of color blocking.
Pixie hairstyles are perfect for people who want a high impact look with significantly less length to deal with every day. That being said, don’t let the short length fool you—pixies can be tricky to style if you don’t know how to go about your new look. Half the battle is having the right tools and products on hand, so keep reading to see what I recommend scooping up ahead of your own big chop transformation.
If you're not yet sure if you want to actually commit to a pixie, I recommend going the wig route, like Yeoh did. Then, make sure you have a good quality pair of shears to practice cutting the choppy layers at home.
A hair gloss treatment for added shine is always a good idea.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.