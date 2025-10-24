Ever since temperatures started to dip, I've begun to prioritize comfort over anything else. That means I've been spending a lot more time in sweaters, sweatpants, and leggings these days. But since pulling my comfy clothes out of storage, I've realized they're starting to look a little worse for wear. So, to prep for the winter season, I'm on the hunt for a few new cozy finds on sale.

On my shopping list are elevated sweaters that are both cozy and stylish, non-frumpy sweatpants, luxe leggings, and cool, oversized sweatshirts. After some digging, I've found plenty of chic and comfy options. What's more, many of the discounted items in my cart are cashmere and come from top brands like Nike, Alo Yoga, and more—all for under $150, no less.

Winter will be here before you know it, so take after me and get a jump on your cozy wardrobe. The loungewear picks ahead are practically guaranteed to keep you cool and comfortable, all season long.