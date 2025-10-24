18 Affordable and Cozy Fashion Finds to Prep Your At-Home Winter Wardrobe
Sweaters, sweatpants, leggings, and sweatshirts to conquer the cold weather.
Ever since temperatures started to dip, I've begun to prioritize comfort over anything else. That means I've been spending a lot more time in sweaters, sweatpants, and leggings these days. But since pulling my comfy clothes out of storage, I've realized they're starting to look a little worse for wear. So, to prep for the winter season, I'm on the hunt for a few new cozy finds on sale.
On my shopping list are elevated sweaters that are both cozy and stylish, non-frumpy sweatpants, luxe leggings, and cool, oversized sweatshirts. After some digging, I've found plenty of chic and comfy options. What's more, many of the discounted items in my cart are cashmere and come from top brands like Nike, Alo Yoga, and more—all for under $150, no less.
Winter will be here before you know it, so take after me and get a jump on your cozy wardrobe. The loungewear picks ahead are practically guaranteed to keep you cool and comfortable, all season long.
Nordstrom's cashmere sweaters are top-rated for their comfort. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
It’s not every day you find Nike leggings for under $50. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
For when you want to be cozy, but still need to look presentable. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
If you’ve ever wanted to steal Kendall Jenner’s style, these leggings are one of her go-gos. Save even more with one of our Alo Yoga promo codes.
I consider this cardigan the perfect cozy layer. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Don’t sleep on American Eagle’s Aerie line for high-quality, yet affordable loungewear. Save even more with one of our American Eagle promo codes.
Leave it to J.Crew to make a sweatshirt chic. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Gap’s CashSoft line is budget-friendly luxury to a T. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
A big turtleneck sweater is a must-have for cozy days. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
As much as I love Abercrombie’s jeans, I may love its chic loungewear even more. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
These are some of my favorite sweatpants I own—I’m obsessed with their lightweight, warm feel. Save even more with one of our Athleta promo codes.
No knit collection is complete without a chic cable-knit sweater. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Throw on this cashmere hoodie to instantly elevate your airport outfit. Save even more with one of our Macy's promo codes.
This chocolate brown sweater would be perfect in all of your layering outfits. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
The coolest girls I know wear track pants on their days off. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
This ribbed tee is cozy enough to wear to bed, but polished enough to wear outside. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
I'm a big fan of these statement-making sweatpants. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
I'm always impressed by how chic Varley's loungewear is. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.