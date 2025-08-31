Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

As a '90s baby, Step Up—and therefore Jenna Dewan—were massive parts of my childhood. I lived for her stint on Witches of East End (if you’re a fantasy fan, please watch this) and am currently binging The Rookie (another One to Watch). When given a face-to-face with Dewan, there’s only one topic that I find more important than talk of witches and procedural dramas: beauty, obviously.

The newest face of Philosophy's new fragrance mists has a pretty chill and laid-back approach to her beauty routine, prioritizing easy makeup, messy hair, and blind faith in her nail artist. From the morning mantra that sets her intention for the day to the not-so-glamorous shower mat that sloughs away dead skin cells and the $28 body mist that gets her husband, daughter, and strangers’ stamp of approval, the actress and dancer clued me in to the products and daily habits that get her In the Mood. Shop her favorites below.

I'm pretty consistent with gratitude. It was something I started years ago. Even if it’s just three things that I’m grateful for, I try to think about them as I’m getting out of bed and getting ready. As cliché and corny as it sounds, it really does work. Sometimes things are cliché for a reason. It helps to put my mind and energy in the right place.

I’ve had to learn how to become an efficient showerer because there are kids that I have to get to school and we have to get going. I’m quick when I have to be, but generally I’m a person who gets in the shower and stays there too long. I like a shower that gives me many options. I was a few different shampoos, and I want a body scrub and a few body washes.

I just got a new shower mat that sloughs away dead skin cells on my feet. It leaves my skin so soft. It’s an ongoing joke in my house about how long I’ll be in the shower. It’s my only time of peace in the day, so I’m like, lock me in there.

I love the Philosophy body mists—I’ve been using Vanilla Hug. I get stopped. I was actually stopped twice while dropping my daughter off at school. People ask, what is that smell? Everywhere I go, people turn their heads and ask what I’m wearing. Steve likes it, too—it’s an all-around hit. It’s also a bit of a throwback, and so cute to see my seventh grader ask me, Have you heard of body mists?

I always do a reddish lip and a black eyeliner with a glowy face and a little blush. It’s a look I know I can’t mess up.

Messy waves with a curling iron. I take about two-inch pieces and curl away from the face, and then I curl towards the face–just alternating as I go around my head. Then, I pull it down towards the ends as I go, so it gives me a more flat wave look. I’ve definitely watched and learned from people who do my hair. It’s taken me some practice, but I've got it down now.

I love Zola, who does my nails. I basically do anything she wants to do. She comes over and will do a glazed donut, or what I call the marble look. I like to play and have fun with it if I’m not filming. I apply a deeper color, such as brown or maroon, and then put the chrome over it.

I’m pretty well trained—I always wash my face. After really long nights of filming or being out with friends, I still know I have to wash my face when I get home. There’s nothing I hate more than having leftover eye makeup on in the morning. If I’m going to cut a corner, I’m going to use a makeup wipe.

As I grow older, I realize that I've gained wisdom with every passing year. There are things that I used to stress about or that took up space in my mind when I was younger, that now, as I’m older, they just don’t. I’m grateful for that. I’m just looking forward to where and what I can create.

I’ve never been someone who looks at every year that goes by as something to dread; I’ve always had the excitement and proof that life gets better as I get older. Maybe because I’m constantly putting my focus there, I’ve noticed that greater opportunities have come my way. I feel more in my body. I know who I am more. And as for the skin? We have our facial, and we’ll bring in the radiofrequency and be good.

Use a heavy-duty moisturizer. My mom taught me very early on not to skimp on face care. Then, when I got a little older, she made sure I used some sort of retinol, too. I swear by those two things.

