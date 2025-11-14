There aren’t many things I have in common with an international pop star, but a love of ease is something that Katseye’s lead singer, Sophia Laforteza, and I share. “With everything that I use, I focus a lot on convenience and how it can fit my lifestyle the best,” she tells me in our recent sit-down. “It’s really important to me as a performer and singer.” And it happens to be one of the reasons she partnered with Invisalign to perfect her camera-ready smile.

“It’s so easy to use,” she gushes about her custom trays, which are designed to gradually shift your teeth over time, much like traditional braces. “Invisalign is so easy to pop in, pop out, and take everywhere with me in my bag. It’s the perfect option for my very hectic life.” Aligners are just one part of Laforteza’s beauty routine, which she admits is extensive, but maintains is an important part of her self-care routine.

Still, even though she admits that she loves an extensive shower routine (more on that to come), there is one thing that the singer believes can make anyone beautiful. "Confidence is nonnegotiable," she says. "There are no true rules to beauty. It's such a personal journey. The only real way to allow your beauty to shine is if you let it. Believing in your beauty. Believe in yourself and the rest will fall into place."

That is one of the many tips that Laforteza shared as we discussed everything from her mother's best beauty advice to the eight-dollar body oil that she swears by. Ahead, Katseyes' lead singer shares the products and routines that she says help her to get In The Mood.

(Image credit: Future)

"What you say in the mirror will always reflect back. The words you say to yourself matter. Even if you have to lie at first to start speaking positively about yourself, eventually, you’ll start to believe it."

(Image credit: Future)

"I love body scrubs and candles—I never turn on the big light. I particularly like the ones from Tree Hut and Dove. After I get out of the shower, I use the Vanilla EOS lotion and Palmer’s body oil to lock in all that moisture. I can't live without those two products. I apply them everywhere, even on my toes."

"Accutane [for acne]. It's such a strong medication that it can cause dryness, which is part of why I have such an extensive moisturizing routine."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

"Something very strong and feminine. I think that profile reflects my personality really well. I also like something a little bit sweet, cause I'm a little playful. Recently, I have been using the Chanel Gabriel fragrance."

(Image credit: Future)

"If I want to be alluring, I actually like to wear grey or light brown contacts. It makes my eyes a little bit bigger, like the pupils themselves. I also love using grey eyeliner and doing a double line when I want to feel extra glam. It accentuates my eye shape in a way that I really like."

(Image credit: Future)

"I love a blowout. I use a Dyson Airwrap and do a whole routine. I just love the balance and movement it gives my hair. Since I move and touch my hair a lot, so I like it when it falls like Bretman Rock’s. He’s my biggest hair inspiration."

(Image credit: Future)

"I always get a French tip manicure; my toes either match or are painted white or a deep red burgundy shade. A lot of times, I also add the chrome powder on top, kind of like that Hailey Bieber look."

"I'm an everything shower every day kind of girl."

"I think aging is so beautiful. I'm excited to share my experiences with younger generations and to be a sort of mentor to anyone who might need it."

"Clean brows and good skincare. My mom has always told me that your brows shape your face. As long as those two things are in place, you’ll look super fresh-faced and beautiful."