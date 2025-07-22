Keke Palmer’s Gorgeous Curls Are Fit For a Diva
It’s like if Diana Ross and Beyoncé’s hair extensions had a baby.
Another day, another picture of Keke Palmer proving that she’s a natural redhead. On July 21, the multi-hyphenate posted a photo dump on Instagram, recapping the listening party for her new album, Just Keke. A compilation of pictures with fans and friends alike, Palmer was a vision in an edgy denim crop top and bright lime green pants. Still, it was her hair that stole the show for me, and for this reason, I will defend her right to claim red is her color until my last breath.
Palmer’s hair was styled in big voluminous curls, allowing the layers in her hair to be front and center. Thanks to a well-placed middle part, the front of Palmer’s hair mimicked curtain bangs, only adding to the fullness of the already bouncy hairstyle. Silver hoops and a few bracelets were the only accessories that the star wore, allowing her bold hair color and soft-glam makeup to take center stage.
Palmer has really committed to the copper hue since revealing the shade back in January, and I, for one, am loving it. Since then, she’s been seen with everything from a bob to longer waves, and even goddess braids that feature her new favorite hair color. From the look of it, she doesn’t intend to change it any time soon.
While Palmer is likely achieving her new hue as a result of wigs or hair extensions, if you want to dye your hair, there are a few things I recommend keeping in mind (and on hand) for at-home maintenance. Keep reading to see the items that will keep anyone’s freshly dyed hair looking fabulous, and allow you to stretch those visits to the salon a little while longer.
Hair glosses are a great way to make sure your hair remains shiny and healthy-looking. This one from Kérastase was made specifically for color-treated hair.
