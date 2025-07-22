Keke Palmer’s Gorgeous Curls Are Fit For a Diva

Another day, another picture of Keke Palmer proving that she’s a natural redhead. On July 21, the multi-hyphenate posted a photo dump on Instagram, recapping the listening party for her new album, Just Keke. A compilation of pictures with fans and friends alike, Palmer was a vision in an edgy denim crop top and bright lime green pants. Still, it was her hair that stole the show for me, and for this reason, I will defend her right to claim red is her color until my last breath.

Palmer’s hair was styled in big voluminous curls, allowing the layers in her hair to be front and center. Thanks to a well-placed middle part, the front of Palmer’s hair mimicked curtain bangs, only adding to the fullness of the already bouncy hairstyle. Silver hoops and a few bracelets were the only accessories that the star wore, allowing her bold hair color and soft-glam makeup to take center stage.

Keke Palmer attends her listening party on July 20, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer has really committed to the copper hue since revealing the shade back in January, and I, for one, am loving it. Since then, she’s been seen with everything from a bob to longer waves, and even goddess braids that feature her new favorite hair color. From the look of it, she doesn’t intend to change it any time soon.

While Palmer is likely achieving her new hue as a result of wigs or hair extensions, if you want to dye your hair, there are a few things I recommend keeping in mind (and on hand) for at-home maintenance. Keep reading to see the items that will keep anyone’s freshly dyed hair looking fabulous, and allow you to stretch those visits to the salon a little while longer.

Adore Adore Semi Permanent Hair Color $18.44 at Amazon I always recommend doing more intense hair treatments at a salon, but if you prefer dyeing your hair at home, try this formula from Adore. Ceremonia Guava Shampoo and Conditioner Duo $37 at Sephora Dyed hair means more intensive at-home maintenance. Make sure to use a shampoo and conditioner that strengthens your hair from the inside out like this set from Ceremonia. Kérastase Chroma Absolu High Shine Gloss Treatment $62 at Sephora Hair glosses are a great way to make sure your hair remains shiny and healthy-looking. This one from Kérastase was made specifically for color-treated hair. K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Molecular Repair Hair Oil $65 at Sephora Make sure to keep your hair hydrated and oiled to prevent any breakage. Posicurly Heatless Hair Curler Overnight Curls $15.99 at Amazon Heatless styling is my favorite way to preserve my styles during the week. Plus, it's a great way to style freshly-dyed hair without causing potential damage from hot tools.