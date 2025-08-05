Julia Garner’s Curly Pixie Is the Perfect Transitional Fall Hairstyle
Short and chic, just how I like it.
Julia Garner’s love affair with a good pixie never ends. On Aug. 5, the actress was pictured in New York City wearing a 16Arlington dress, which was the perfect little mini for summer. Incredibly chic sunglasses aside (seriously, they’re a moment), Garner’s hair completely captivated me and is the ideal workhorse style as we begin to transition into the fall months.
To start, Garner let her naturally curly texture out to play, simultaneously showing off her gorgeous blonde hair color in the process. A deep side part added an asymmetrical flare to the style, creating a sort of faux side bang that perfectly framed her face. What I presume to be a healthy amount of hair gel was likely applied to the cropped portion of the pixie, stopping any potential flyaways in their tracks.
Garner has never been one to shy away from playing up her natural hair texture, so if you’re a curly girl who has been on the hunt for hairstyle inspiration, think of her as your walking Pinterest board. She’s tried everything from bangs to a bold red hair color, all while keeping her ringlets perfectly healthy and intact. So trust me when I say you’ll never run out of hair inspiration by following Garner’s lead.
Pixie haircuts have slowly been re-entering the zeitgeist, and have been spotted on everyone from Emma Stone to Jourdan Dunn. They’re a welcome departure from what I have dubbed the “bob-aissance,” or the resurgence of bob haircuts that seems to have taken over Hollywood. Itching to re-create Garner’s hairstyle? Keep reading for the products that you can use to get the look below.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.