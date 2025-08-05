Julia Garner’s love affair with a good pixie never ends. On Aug. 5, the actress was pictured in New York City wearing a 16Arlington dress, which was the perfect little mini for summer. Incredibly chic sunglasses aside (seriously, they’re a moment), Garner’s hair completely captivated me and is the ideal workhorse style as we begin to transition into the fall months.

To start, Garner let her naturally curly texture out to play, simultaneously showing off her gorgeous blonde hair color in the process. A deep side part added an asymmetrical flare to the style, creating a sort of faux side bang that perfectly framed her face. What I presume to be a healthy amount of hair gel was likely applied to the cropped portion of the pixie, stopping any potential flyaways in their tracks.

Julia Garner is seen in Midtown on August 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garner has never been one to shy away from playing up her natural hair texture, so if you’re a curly girl who has been on the hunt for hairstyle inspiration, think of her as your walking Pinterest board. She’s tried everything from bangs to a bold red hair color, all while keeping her ringlets perfectly healthy and intact. So trust me when I say you’ll never run out of hair inspiration by following Garner’s lead.

Pixie haircuts have slowly been re-entering the zeitgeist, and have been spotted on everyone from Emma Stone to Jourdan Dunn. They’re a welcome departure from what I have dubbed the “bob-aissance,” or the resurgence of bob haircuts that seems to have taken over Hollywood. Itching to re-create Garner’s hairstyle? Keep reading for the products that you can use to get the look below.